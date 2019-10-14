  1. Eat & Drink
Cat-ffeine Fix

A Guide to Seattle's Cat Cafe Scene

Whether it’s to adopt or just to get some kitty cuddles, the feline-friendly spots have settled into our coffee landscape.

By Courtney Cummings 10/14/2019 at 9:00am

Passersby on Capitol Hill can spot Neko's feline residents through the basement windows.

Image: Courtesy Neko

It's been almost four years since Seattle’s first cat cafe opened its doors, and while the Taiwanese-born concept isn’t true mania in our city yet, other feline hangouts have since popped up around town. (And, for the first time, there’s a full-blown cat convention coming up on October 26 and 27 with meowing contests, yoga, even cosplay.)

Seattle Meowtropolitan

The OG cat cafe opened in December 2015 offering 50 minutes with adoptable kitties plus one drink from its next-door cafe. But Seattle Meowtropolitan has since moved beyond the basic kitty hang sesh. Cat yoga is now a thing, with monthly subscriptions or pay-per-class options, and kids eight and under can come with an adult to learn about these felines on the first Saturday of every month. Or just drop by on a regular day—sans Monday, the lounge is closed—for $13 and drink a catpuccino (obviously) served by your purrista (fitting) while you pet some rescue cats. Walk-ins are welcome, reservations are encouraged.

Neko

All the kitties at Capitol Hill’s cat-fe suffer from feline leukemia virus, which lowers their immune systems and is transmittable to other cats through spit and blood, making it hard for them to live in animal shelters. That’s where Neko comes in, giving cats an opportunity to be loved and adopted without putting others at risk. Reserve at the top of the hour for $11 and spend 55 blissful minutes in the lounge or, if there are openings, walk in on the half hour for a $6 30-minute stint. “Happy meowr” also happens from three to six every day, with pawtenders on hand to pour a draft or house wine. Sake, drip coffee, and cold brew are available, too, alongside some sweet cat-shaped treats.

Kitty Korner Cat Rescue and Lounge

For unlimited cuddles, this Edmonds cat cafe—which, uh, doesn’t actually have a cafe—is the place to go. Drop a mere eight bucks and you’ve got yourself unrestricted lounge time. Unlike other cat stops, not all of these kitties are up for adoption. Some, if not most, are resident animals, meaning this is their permanent home. But there is the occasional adoptee looking for a new owner. There are shoulder cats (who, yes, like to sit on human shoulders), uppy cats (who want to be picked up), and a few sassy cats, too (who you maybe shouldn’t approach right away). No cafe here, only a few canned sodas and bagged chips, but what Kitty Korner lacks in provisions it makes up for in, well, shoulder cats.

Emerald Kitty Cafe and Harbor

Despite the name, this cat/coffee junction is a bit different than most. Emerald City Kitty Harbor is your typical adoption and rescue center for cats in need of a new home. While dropping in just to hang out with some furry felines isn’t the vibe, if you’re looking for a new pet, walk-ins are definitely welcome. Emerald Kitty Cafe is the next-door shop that serves Lighthouse Roasters coffee, plus vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free bites. Okay, so maybe you can’t simultaneously sip a chai tea and spend some quality time with cats here—but what you can do is drink your coffee in peace knowing all proceeds go to help felines in need.

