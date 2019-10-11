Weekend What to Do October 11–13

After years in the making, the new Burke Museum opens to the public on Saturday. Image: Courtesy Dennis Wise / University of Washington

Fri, Oct 11

Shea Serrano

Author Shea Serrano comes to Seattle for his latest book, Movies (And Other Things). After his previous works offered passionate absurdity on rap, basketball, and The Office, he now turns his attention to the rom-com Oscars, a sports draft of gangster movie moments, and countless other movie questions you didn’t know you needed answered. Third Place Books Seward Park, Free

Fri, Oct 11

Phantoms

The Los Angeles–based electronic pop duo brings its buzzing EDM to Seattle this weekend. Kyle Kaplan and Vinnie Pergola's use of synths, drum pads, and remixed beats is tailored to keep the crowd dancing all night, with surprise special guests set to appear. Neumos, $15

Oct 11 & 12 (18 & 19)

Sportsball

The Taproot’s improv team is back with Sportsball: An Improvised Adventure into the Wide World of Sports. As the title suggests, the performers rely on audience suggestions to throw together an unlikely bunch of misfits (think The Bad News Bears) with championship aspirations. Their success or failure is in the spectators’ hands. Taproot Theatre, $15

Sat, Oct 12

Supernatural Harvest Fest

In a slightly less traditional take on Halloween, Bottlehouse hosts a supernatural harvest hang with all natural wines—or should we say super natural wines? Expect skin contact whites, native yeast ferments, and other funky pours. Tunes come from Jonny Gold, whose music, in his own words, fits into the “happy, sappy, sweet Texas singer-songwriter” category. Tickets include eight tastings at this converted Madrona home. Bottlehouse, $32

Sat, Oct 12

Water Lantern Festival

The Water Lantern Festival offers a chance to decorate floating lanterns and send them across Green Lake in a vibrant light spectacle. The lanterns are eco-friendly, all ages are welcome, and there will be food trucks and music at the event. Seattle Public Theater, $35

Oct 12–14

New Burke Museum Grand Opening

After more than a three-year hiatus, the new and expanded Burke Museum celebrates its grand opening this weekend. Off the Rez debuts its first brick-and-mortar location, and its food truck—named one of the 26 best food trucks in the country by the Food Network—will also be on hand in the new outdoor Burke Yard. Frybread and dinosaur bones, it turns out, are oddly complementary. Burke Museum, $22

All Weekend

Olympic Peninsula Apple and Cider Festival

East Jefferson County hosts a slew of popups and festivities in honor of Washington’s favorite time of year—apple season. Friday kicks off with a harvest dinner featuring Eaglemount wine and cider on tap. Saturday sees a farmers market, a regional cider tasting event, and a fall fire party with food trucks, dancing, and, no surprise, a fire show. Things wrap up on Sunday with a special breakfast at Alpenfire Cidery—the main dish is a cider-infused Monte Cristo sandwich—plus apple-themed seminars, orchard tours, and apple pressing. And finally, Finnriver World Apple Day Fair toasts our famous fruit with cider tastings, an orchard parade, live music, doughnuts, and the second annual Cidery Fermentation Games. East Jefferson County, Prices Vary