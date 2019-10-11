  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Noodle House Comebacks and Sushi Revivals

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Annika Lindburg and Rosin Saez 10/11/2019 at 9:00am

A plate of sustainable sushi.

Image: Courtesy Bamboo Sushi

A New Era of Sushi in U Village

When all its locations suddenly shuttered, Blue C Sushi left a seafood void in University Village. Good thing Bamboo Sushi, Portland's environmentally friendly restaurant, is opening its first Seattle location on October 30. On the menu find such items as signature rolls of fried tempura long bean topped with avocado and other Japanese-inspired plates, along with drinks like Bamboo Sake, developed by a Japanese brewery. The 4,700-square-foot restaurant is split into two distinct dining areas, with a 21-seat sushi bar, large dining patio, and a mural of ama divers by local artist Kyler Martz. This is the first location to offer a Bamboo Sushi to-go window, where online and phone orders plus window-exclusive lunch options like poke bowls can be picked up without entering the restaurant.

Ballard's Blaze

Earlier this week a three-alarm fire ravaged a block of businesses in Ballard, per The Seattle Times. Five such businesses—a jewelry store, Kitchen N Things, Pho Big Bowl, Supercuts, and Puerto Rican restaurant La Isla—suffered severe damage. Indeed, La Isla has promised to rise from the ashes, but in the meantime it says its Redmond location could use your patronage. Until then, the Ballard Alliance has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help businesses rebuild.

From Boys to Men

According to Capitol Hill Seattle, Broadway’s drive-thru coffee shop Dreamboyz is now Dreamguyz Espresso. The popular coffee shack with shirtless men got into some hot water with a similarly named company in the UK. But the name is the only thing that's changed: Cups of hot coffee and equally hot guyz remain. 

A Noodle House Homecoming

Last May, the storied Phnom Penh shuttered after 30 years in the Chinatown–International District. Now, much to our unbridled glee, the noodle house is planning its comeback. Seattle Magazine reports that the same Cambodian family will reopen in a new building in the neighborhood on South Jackson Street (hopefully) in January next year.

Market Matters

Mainstay Provisions has officially opened on 65th Street, according to My Ballard. The new cafe and specialty market occupies the former Sneakery location where dine-in and take-out options abound, ditto seasonal homemade items and local produce. Co-owner Thom Koschwanez used to work in Ethan Stowell Restaurants, meanwhile Ashley Thompson brings her native Ballard cred to the business. Mainstay Provisions' space will also host classes and events.

This Week in Food & Drink

Last September, chef Logan Cox opened what he thought would be a basic neighborhood joint, but Homer turned out to be so much more—including our 2019 Restaurant of the Year.

Addo 206 served its last jibarito sandwich on October 6, but there's hope yet: Chef-owner Eric Rivera's looking for a permanent place on Capitol Hill.

The cold temps are back with a vengeance. Luckily, Seattle Night Market is finding shelter indoors for the very first time.

After more than two decades in Belltown, El Gaucho is moving to Pike Place Market.

The return of the PSL this time of year brings out the basic in all of us. But the now-classic blend of spices extends far beyond Starbucks.

Noodles, Seattle Coffee Shops, Sustainable Seafood, Markets, Sushi, Seattle Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups
