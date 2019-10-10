3 Local Albums to Listen to This October

Perfect Love Song by Lisa Prank

It’s no slight to say that Lisa Prank’s (aka Robin Edwards’s) second record feels like a refinement of her first, Adult Teen. Like there, track after track on Perfect Love Song merges archetypal pop punk—happy, scuzzy chords and sugary hooks—with sad-funny confessional lyrics (“I’ll keep my IUD / you will keep on lying to me”). But while her first record’s sound was defined in part by a drum machine, here Edwards plays with a full band (Cumulus drummer Tom Fitzgibbon and Tacocat bassist Bree McKenna), and her vocals come with a new, and fitting, sheen. Released October 4.

Comb through descriptions of Lemolo’s music and words like “dreamy” and “soundscape” come up so frequently you might think the songs had been experienced in a fog, their clarity somehow glazed away. Sure, apply the term to her third album, Swansea, as well. It’s still lush and a little diffuse, the sonic palate is full of color and texture, strings and keys and layers of vocals. But there’s a new directness and grandeur. If landscapes are to be invoked, think mountains. Releases October 11.

Though the band’s first record, Plastic Cough, sounded like good Weezer, Great Grandpa has swerved toward a different 1990s sound: Americana-tinged alt-rock. On Four of Arrows, the band trades buckets of guitar fuzz for strings, piano, plucked acoustic guitars, and maybe a smidge of Alanis Morissette. The first record’s goofy pop-culture nods are gone too (though Tom Petty comes up), traded for melancholy introspection. Releases October 25.

