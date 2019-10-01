  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food for a Cause

Seattle Chefs Are Slinging Shellfish to Benefit Little Skookum Inlet

Some of the city's biggest names are dishing up clams and oysters to save the salmon habitat.

By Courtney Cummings 10/1/2019 at 8:00am

Seafood dishes are popping up around the city to benefit the inlet.

Image: Matt Mornick

October has arrived, and with it a (literally) appetizing cause: Fifteen star chefs will offer up seafood dishes at their respective restaurants during the first two weeks of October to benefit orcas—and salmon, too. With a focus on oysters and clams (no salmon here, of course!), these specials will raise money to help save a Washington inlet home to young salmon, aka vital orca food.

As fish populations decrease in Washington waters, so too do our our beloved black-and-white whales. But with the help of 28 mighty Seattle restaurants, Forterra—a Washington-based conservation group—hopes to purchase and protect land near Little Skookum Inlet, an area critical to the health of both our salmon and orca populations.

If you’re curious just how much Seattle should chow down, think large. The fundraiser goal clocks in at $686,000, enough to save 816 acres of wetland, forests, and marine shoreline that are vital to preserving Little Skookum Inlet's clean water—home to river otters, crustaceans, and young Chinook salmon.

The roster of chefs is massive and impressive: Eric Donnelly (RockCreek), Logan Cox (Homer), Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi (Joule), Matt Dillon (of the not-long-for-this-world Sitka and Spruce), Mitch Mayers (Sawyer), Ethan Stowell, and so many more. Proceeds from each chef's dish, which will use clams or oysters, will go straight to the cause. Taylor Shellfish Farms, JJ Brenner Oyster Co., and Little Skookum Shellfish Growers will supply the shellfish for the participating restaurants.

To little surprise, a scarcity of salmon is, obviously, really bad. Orcas are out here straight-up starving, which can lead to dire issues from early deaths to miscarriages to high calf mortality rates. Just last year, Seattle grieved alongside the orca mother who carried her dead calf for two and a half weeks straight.

It’s a heavy subject, we know, but an important one nonetheless. So eat your heart out, because a verifiable seafood fest is perhaps the best way to save the whales, right? Right.

Little Skookum Inlet Fundraiser
October 1–13, Various locations, A la carte

Filed under
Salmon, Orcas, Benefit Dinners
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Ticket Alert

Aww Shucks…Elliott's Oyster New Year Is Back

9:00am By Annika Lindburg

Food for a Cause

Seattle Chefs Are Slinging Shellfish to Benefit Little Skookum Inlet

10/01/2019 By Courtney Cummings

#SeaCowabunga

10 Reasons Your Cowabunga FOMO Is Real

09/30/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

It's a Lot

Little Uncle Shuttered Over the Weekend

09/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Smash Hits

Seattle Smash Burgers to Devour ASAP

09/30/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 30–October 3

09/30/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Opening Dispatch

J. Rinehart Gallery Arrives in Pioneer Square

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Bodies Break Free of Their Earthly Prisons in Carmina Burana

10/01/2019 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 30–October 3

09/30/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Ticket Alert

Billie Eilish Announces Tacoma Dome Show

09/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 27–29

09/27/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

News & City Life

Trainspotting

A Seattleite's Guide to Link Light Rail Disruptions and Expansions

8:00am By Lily Hansen

Transportation Tidings

The Monorail Finally Jumps on the ORCA Card Bandwagon

10/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jaime Archer

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Let Us Propose a Toast

October’s Perfect Party: A Salmon Savior and Nickelodeon Slime Royalty

09/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Behind the Scenes

Aspirational History: A Sneak Peek at Our 2019 Fall Fashion Shoot

09/24/2019 By Jane Sherman

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe