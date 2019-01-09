Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 9–15

Get selfish about Shellfest at Ray's Cafe, now through January 28. Image: Courtesy Ray's Cafe

Thru Jan 27

Shellfest at Ray's Cafe

Another year, another shellfish festival at the bayside boathouse in Ballard. This year's seafood-filled lineup includes such dishes as dungeness crab bruschetta, bourbon-garlic prawns, lightly breaded, pan-seared Pacific oysters with a chorizo vinaigrette, oysters on the half shell, plus much more. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Jan 11–13

Croissant Taiyaki Popup

Sharetea, the new bubble tea joint on Capitol Hill at 530 Broadway, is hosting a three-day popup for what sounds like the most delightful treat to come in the form of a cute, fish-shaped croissant. The taiyaki, usually cake based but here a buttery puff pastry foundation instead, will be filled with four flavors: red bean, matcha custard, nutella, or ham and cheese. Things start up at 2 and will go until supplies last or 6, whichever comes first.

Sat, Jan 12

'Kraut-Making Workshop

Listen to your gut—no, really. Your microbiome needs some good gut bacteria and having your own cache of lacto-fermented goods is a huge help when you're in a pickle. Okay, dad joke aside, the fine folks at The Works want you to join their Resolution Kraut class ($50); from 11 to 1 learn all the many uses of homemade 'kraut, and how to make it too.

Sun, Jan 13

Street Food Popup at Dynasty Room

Chefs Garrett Doherty and Sage Chen of Lionhead are bringing Chinese-inspired street food to the Chinatown–International District. There's promise of much food skewered onto sticks, plus congee from Doherty, who knows a thing or two about the dish he made at his former restaurant in Pioneer Square, Kraken Congee. Doors open at 5, and it's first come, first served.

Mon, Jan 14

Holy Mountain Beer Dinner at the Shambles

If there's any place that knows how to pair food with flavor-packed beer, it's this Roosevelt restaurant. Chef Seamus Platt's created a five-course dinner that will be thoughtfully matched with Holy Mountain brews for one night only throughout the whole place from 6 until 11. Dinner is $125 per person; call the Shambles to reserve your spot.