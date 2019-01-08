St. Vincent Is Producing the New Sleater-Kinney Album

Expect a new Sleater-Kinney album this year. Image: Courtesy Sub Pop and Courtesy Jason Williamson

If you need another reason to be excited for a new Sleater-Kinney album, how about adding St. Vincent to the mix? The Olympia-founded post-punk band said as much on Twitter this morning.

It's the band's first album since its semi-comeback 2015 release, No Cities to Love. But not its first time working with St. Vincent. Annie Clark (who records under the St. Vincent moniker) collaborated with Sleater-Kinney guitarist (and Portlandia creator) Carrie Brownstein in 2017 for a spate of short films promoting Clark's MASSEDUCTION album that year. The results were less like episodes of Portlandia and closer to David Byrne's deadpan interview with himself in the Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense.

"We always planned on getting back in the studio—it was just a matter of when. If there is an overarching principle to this album, it's that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally," Brownstein told NPR.

While the Kinney and Vincent pairing is less than intuitive (something like mixing earth and space), it's also a way for Clark to further merge with the 1990s Olympia punk milieu that inspired her. She played with Nirvana's surviving members in 2014 as the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "I wouldn't be playing music if it wasn't for Nirvana," Clark told Rolling Stone at the time.