  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Opening Dispatch

And Now, Another Round of Restaurant Openings

Bring on the queso, the deep dish pizza, the breakfast burritos...and a destination-worthy house of mindful eating to atone for everything we just mentioned.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/8/2019 at 10:00am

Now happening a half block from the Othello light rail station.

Image: Bang Bang Cafe.

Remember last week's flurry of new spots that opened over the holidays? This week promises to be just as eventful.

Lucky Santo

On Wednesday, January 9, Nikki DeGidio starts serving elegant, comfort-heavy food that just so happens to embrace vegetables and eschew common dietary obstacles: no dairy, grains, gluten, refined sugar, soy, or canola oil (but yes to meat and nuts). DeGidio's an alum of Stoneburner and impressed her former boss so much that Jason Stoneburner partnered with her on this all-day cafe near Golden Gardens, along with Big Gin owners Holly Robinson and Ben Capdevielle. Days kick off with a menu of takeaway smoothies, then progress to wintry dishes like veg-heavy pot roast bowls, sweet potato and cauliflower falafel. The brunch menu looks excellent as well. Terms like "mindful eating" and "free of gluten" don't exactly inspire tsunamis of clicks and Shake Shack–level internet buzz, but Lucky Santo has the potential to be one of the year's most exciting arrivals. Increasingly, talented chefs across the country are turning their attention to come-hither meals that don't punish your body, and it's nice to have DeGidio representing that movement in Seattle.

Bang Bang Cafe

Miki and Yuki Sodos, the sisters behind Cafe Pettirosso and Belltown's breakfast burrito mecca, Bang Bang Kitchen, now ply denizens of the Othello neighborhood with tacos, frito pie, sopapillas, and vegan pozole. Their new spot at 4219 S Othello St is family friendly (aka there's a kids menu) and feels like the spirit of Bang Bang Kitchen, expanded into a full restaurant with a bar. The Sisters Sodos are Albuquerque natives, so be assured Hatch chili sauce plays a significant role on the menu. The new Bang Bang seems to hit that much-needed middle ground of restaurants that feel like a genuine outing, but let you eat, drink, and walk out the door without incurring a triple-digit tab.

Oaky's Tex Mex

This is proving a banner month for food that hails from America's southern border. This Tex-Mex concept from the folks behind the Central District's excellent Wood Shop BBQ debuts Friday, January 11 inside Batch 206 Distillery in Interbay. Matt Davis and James Barrington hatched the plan for Oaky's on various barbecue research trips, so it's no surprise smoked meat plays a significant role on a menu of brisket chili and tacos and burritos stuffed with barbacoa or carnitas; even the albondigas are smoked. When I spoke to Davis about Oaky's back in October, he professed a love for queso rivaled only by his affection for his wife and dogs, which gives me high hopes for the white cheddar version served here in nacho and chips-and-queso form. Like its predecessor, Windy City Pie, Oaky's menu of a few large plates is designed to accompany cocktails from the Batch tasting room. A pleasant surprise amidst the hearty roster of chimichangas and loaded fries: A trio of legit salads. And churros, Texas sheet cake, and fried ice cream for dessert.

Windy City Pie

It's a bit of a musical chairs situation: The Chicago-style pizza operation outgrew its home at Batch 206, making way for Oaky's. Now, owner Dave Lichterman is readying a full-on restaurant version of Windy City Pie at 5918 Phinney Avenue North. Look for pickup orders any day now, he says. The whole sit-down pizza experience will take a bit longer, but he hopes to have the dining room up and running within the next two weeks. When Windy 2.0 is fully operational, Phinney will boast a neighborhood pizza parlor complete with booths, a bar, and some really effing incredible deep dish pizza. Keep an eye on Facebook for status updates.

Filed under
Windy City Pie, Oaky's Tex Mex, Healthy Dining, Restaurant Openings
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

And Now, Another Round of Restaurant Openings

01/08/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Eat in Fremont Right Now

01/07/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Transpacific Avocados and Pizza Shout-Outs

01/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Look at All the Restaurants That Opened Over the Holidays

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Dacha Diner's Eastern European Restaurant Is Open on Capitol Hill

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Get Excited

St. Vincent Is Producing the New Sleater-Kinney Album

01/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 7–10

01/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 4–6

01/03/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at January Art Walk

01/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Year in Review

10 Great Seattle Arts Moments in 2018

12/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ring in 2019

10 New Year's Eve Parties to Catch

12/26/2018 By Stefan Milne and Anne Dennon

News & City Life

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

01/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 31–January 6

12/31/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

2018 Look Back

What's In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 "Trends"

12/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe