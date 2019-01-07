Wear What When January 7–13

The Lia Gown by Galia Lahav House of Couture. Image: Danielle Lucier

Instagram Strategies for Fashion, Beauty, and Fitness Businesses

The Riveter, a female-centric coworking startup company, is hosting an event in Bellevue to help you grow your Instagram following. Lestruandra Alfred, a fitness and wellness influencer, grew The Riveter's Instagram following by 9,000 in only four months—umm, what? If you're trying to up your Insta-game and gain a larger audience, this strategic workshop will break down the steps you can take to get there. The event's discussion will focus on batch content creation, how to measure success, tools they love, Instagram stories, and much more. They'll dive deep into each category and have lots of time for Q&A. Doors will open at 6 for networking and light snacks before the program starts 20 minutes thereafter.

Tue, Jan 8

Customer Appreciation Night

Oh what fun it is to ride when you have the right gear. Cycle Gear in Lower Queen Anne can empathize with that statement, so they're here to help. On Tuesday evening from 5 to 8, join them for a night of customer appreciation. They're offering one-on-one personal shopping experiences with their knowledgable staff, plus they're throwing in an additional 5 percent off clearance items. Make sure you make a reservation—it's first come, first ride.



Jan 10 & 11

Stella and Dot Popup

Hello party people, it's time for a Stella and Dot popup affair. Known for their philanthropic company that helps and serves women all around the world, Stella and Dot is bringing the fun two nights in a row from 5 to 8 at Suite C's Vino in Woodinville. Bring a girlfriend or two and view a gorgeous selection of jewelry, bags, and clothing. They'll have a variety of drinks for purchase during the open house event. Stop by anytime or shop from home.



Fri, Jan 11

Gear Crawl at Goodwill

If you're outdoorsy and in need of more gear but want to start 2019 in a more, well, frugal way, then this event is for you. About an hour and a half drive from Seattle, One With is hosting a low-budget shopping opportunity to find used gear at the Goodwill in Bellingham. The cost of outdoor gear doesn't have to hinder your ability to get out and be one with nature. They recommend bringing $5 to $15 to spend but if you're feeling like that is still a stretch, feel free to reach out and inquire about their gear scholarships. Don't miss out—the mountains are calling!

Jan 11–13

Seattle GALA Trunk Show

Oh, The Dress Theory, that place where all your wedding dress dreams can come true. Head to the Wallingford boutique location where Galia Lahav House of Couture will have their newest collection, GALA Collection, on display all weekend long from 9 to 9. Grab an appointment before it books out. This could be your chance to say "yes" to the dress.