Weekend What to Do February 1–3

Kultur Shock will release a new album at the Tractor Tavern. Image: Wikimedia Commons / Krk Nordenstrom

Fri, Feb 1

Dana Gould

A producer on The Simpsons and Parks and Recreation, Dana Gould is also a stand-up. His acerbic set at the Triple Door will be accompanied by local swing outfit, the Zooma Bella Trio. Triple Door, $25

Sat, Feb 2

Claire Rudolf Murphy: Martin and Bobby

In her newest book, Claire Rudolf Murphy explores the relationship between Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. before their deaths. Kennedy’s speech after King’s assassination solidified the pair in America’s minds. After Murphy speaks, a panel of student activists will sit down and discuss their own efforts towards equity. Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, Free

Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio

The season is over for this three-piece band’s tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas, but there are always more chances to check out the Jose Gonzales Trio at Egan’s Ballard Jam House. Regulars on this quaint stage, the band returns Saturday for another evening of gentle jazz. Egan’s Ballard Jam House, $15

Sat, Feb 2

Kultur Shock Album Release Party

Kultur Shock’s band leader, Gino Yevdjevich, first came to United States in 1994 from Bosnia sponsored by Joan Baez. As he formed Kultur Shock and years passed, the band’s traditional Eastern European music has gotten progressively louder so it now resembles the punk and metal sounds of Seattle. Tractor Tavern, $15