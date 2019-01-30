  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 30–February 5

The week in which: A festivus convenes for Belgian beer, "totchos" are a thing, and burgers become romantic date fare.

By Haley Gray 1/30/2019 at 11:00am

Raise a glass to Belgian yeast at Washington Beer's 10th Annual Belgian Fest.

Image: Russell Lo

Fri, Feb 1
Oysters and Bubbles at Ray's Boathouse and Cafe
Friday marks the beginning of a month of ice-cold, local oysters on the half shell and sparkling wine pairings at these waterfront eateries. Wine is available by the glass, half-bottle, or bottle; grab a single oyster for $3.75, or a pair for $7, or go all in with a $20 half dozen deal. Oyster varieties will vary daily, but we hear wine director Chip Croteau’s favorite combination is the beach grown Miyagi oyster paired with barrel-fermented Bollinger champagne.

Sat, Feb 2
10th Annual Belgian Fest
Funk fiends, get excited: It's time to raise a glass to ten years of Belgian-style brews at Washington Beer's Belgian Fest. Tripels, dubbels, saisons, wits, abbeys, and lambics will flow this Saturday at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. Quaffers can attend one of two "sessions," either from noon to 4 or 5:30 to 9:30. Tickets are $37–$45; only a limited number will be available at the door.

Sat, Feb 2
"Totchos" at Super Six
We have fantastic news: National Tater Tot Day is a thing—and, lucky for us, so are "totchos" (or, nacho tater tots). Head to Super Six Saturday from 3 to 11 for tots piled with adobo, cheese sauce, sour cream, and a sprinkle of green onion. 

Sun, Feb 3
Popup Burger Bistro at Eden Hill
Eden Hill, the Queen Anne gem that continues to bewitch us with its feeling of homespun romance, is hosting a burger popup between 11 and 2 this Sunday. Have your burger and midday date, too. $20 will cover the sandwich, a side, and gratuity. 

Tue, Feb 5 
Pot Pie Factory at Addo
Chef Logan Niles will serve up flaky-buttery pot pies at Ballard spot Addo that are hormone- and antibiotic-free, aka "everything pot pies should be in 2019." Pot pies (vegan options too!) vary by price. The dinner popup starts at 6pm Tuesday evening; reserve your spot here.

Special Series: Celebrate Black History Month with Edouardo Jordan

Feb 9–Mar 2
Lauded Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan is honoring Black History Month with what he does best: food. To celebrate, black culinary talent will flock to JuneBaby and Salare throughout February and early March. (Word to the wise: We expect these events to fill up fast, so make a reservation where required.) On February 9, Charleston native chef BJ Dennis will bring his Gulla Geechee–influenced cuisine to JuneBaby. Then find soul food–inflected flavors on February 16 when The Chew host and former Top Chef contestant Carla Hall takes over the kitchen. The following day, Métier Brewing Company owner Rodney Hines will host a brewmaster's dinner at Salare, $90 per person plus tax and gratuity. Dr. Jessica B. Harris will lead an educational dinner at Salare March 2 focused on French African Creole cuisine and people; reservations required. As if all those dinners weren't enough, Jordan will have a signature dish—poulet creole chicken with black rice, swiss chard, and fried plantains—at Maslow's all month long. And you can look to Salare, JuneBaby, and Lucinda's Instagram accounts for history lessons too. Stay tuned to those aforementioned social media handles for more info.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com.  

