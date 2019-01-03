Weekend What to Do January 4–6

One of Laura Hamje's 53 interpretations of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. Image: Sarah Hamje

Fri, Jan 4 & Sat, Jan 5

Laura Hamje: 53 Views of the Alaskan Way Viaduct

As we say goodbye to the 2-mile stretch of freeway that has defined our city for 65 years, Seattle painter, Laura Hamje, creates a love letter to the bridge with 53 original paintings, ranging from hyperrealistic to pastel romance. Bryan Ohno Gallery, Free

Sat, Jan 5

Truffle Making Class

Want to adopt a new hobby? Learn how to temper, mold, and flavor decadent truffles with the guidance of cocoa pros at Indi Chocolate. After the 90-minute workshop, take home your creations to share with friends and family. Indi Chocolate, $65

Sun, Jan 6

Third Annual Flatstick 0.5k Fun Run

Join Flatstick Pub for a 0.3-mile community run. With a starting line at Occidental Park, runners will make their way to Flatstick's Pioneer Square location. A raffle and DJ will await ambitious athletes. Costumes are encouraged. Flatstick Pub Pioneer Square, $12

All Weekend

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Sound of Music is back in sing-a-long form. Belt out your best "Do Re Mi" or sing a wistful "Edelweiss" as you wield props provided by 5th Avenue during a showing of this classic film. 5th Avenue Theatre, $35

Labyrinth

Central Cinema pays tribute to David Bowie leading up to what would have been his 71st birthday. With the help of George Lucas and Jim Henson, Bowie created his menacingly musical Goblin King and his most famous film. Central Cinema, $5–$8