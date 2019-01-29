A Shop Talk Galentine's Day Gift Guide

A message we can get behind. Image: The Secret Life of Us

Leslie Knope, the beloved character from the now-concluded TV series Parks and Rec played by Amy Poehler, bequeathed a lasting legacy—a parting gift if you will. Though the show wrapped in 2015, Galentine's Day lives on. The popular unofficial holiday on February 13 celebrates not the lovey-dovey romantic trappings of Valentine's Day, but rather the ever-nurturing bonds of friendship. While the expertly crafted, supremely thoughtful, and surprisingly personal gift—exchanged over a plate of waffles, of course—is the ideal route, consider our Shop Talk gift guide the next best thing for your best friend. Without further ado, gifts are presented in the kind words of Leslie Knope.