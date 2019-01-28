What to Do After Work January 28–31

Guests at Thursday's Boldly Went event can share their favorite adventure story for the live-recorded podcast. Image: Monika Deviat

Mon, Jan 28

Rabeah Ghaffari: To Keep the Sun Alive

Iranian born Rabeah Ghaffari is a seasoned actress, screenwriter, and director. Now she's a novelist, too. Her fiction debut, To Keep the Sun Alive, is set in the late 1970s and tracks the lives of a retired judge and his wife striving to maintain their rural family orchard amid the tumult and political unrest of the Iranian Revolution. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Tue, Jan 29

National Theatre Live: The Tragedy of King Richard the Second

The first of Shakespeare’s histories, Richard II is an all-too-familiar tale of one careless ruler who abandons his country, allowing it to unravel into uprising and rebellion. Its latest iteration, recorded in London's Almeida Theatre, will play at SIFF's Film Center for three nights. Shakespearean veteran Simon Russell Beale, famous for previous portrayals of King Lear, Richard II, and a grave digger in Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet, takes on the titular role. SIFF Film Center, $20

Wed, Jan 30

Swipeless in Seattle: How to Live Without a Smartphone

Seattleites are the first to joke about the infamous “Seattle Freeze” and our smartphone-worshipping ways. But local analyst Michael Valeri now dares to live with just a flip phone. Valeri will talk ride-share alternatives, texting free of read receipts, and navigation without Google Maps. Bring your smartphone at your own risk. General Assembly Seattle, Free

Thu, Jan 31

Boldly Went: Outdoor Adventure Storytelling and Show Podcast

Founded in Seattle, Boldly Went is a storytelling platform for outdoor enthusiasts. Traveling across the country, and even Canada, Boldly Went captures its podcast by having guests prepare brief adventure stories (under 10 minutes). If your name gets drawn you get to share your story live for the weekly podcast. Not outdoorsy? Listeners are welcome. NW Peaks Brewery, $15