Wear What When January 28–February 3

Get a closer look at Loho Tights at Kick It Boutique this weekend. Image: Brit Hansen

Tue, Jan 29

Clothing Swap with Eco Collective

Sustainability is the main focus of Eco Collective, Seattle’s first zero-waste store with products, workshops, and events aimed to remove the excess from our lives. So, to kickstart the year, the shop's hosting a clothing swap—the ultimate treasure hunt that doesn't require cash. Just bring any well-maintained clothing and shoes that are no longer sparking joy for the chance to find something that does. The best part? There are no limits on what you can bring or take away. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 at Eco Collective's new storefront in Ballard. Bring a reusable bag to take your gold mine finds home with you. Any remaining items will or can be donated.

Wed, Jan 30

Seattle Gents: How Fashion and Tech Intersect

The Gentleman are back and excited to bring you their first event of 2019. As technology advances, brands and influencers have to find new ways to level up and appeal to their consumers. Join them at Atlas Workbase in Pioneer Square for a panel discussion examining how fashion and technology intersect. The three person panel will be lead by Founders Live CEO, Nick Hughes. If you are looking for new ways to keep up with the Amazonians, so to speak, this event is a good place to start. Bites and beverages will be provided by sponsors Evergreens Salad and Dote Coffee Bar. Tickets for the event are $10.

Thu, Jan 31

The State of Clean Living with Rachel DeVaux and Tara Foley

Better known as Rachael's Good Eats from her popular Instagram account, Rachael DeVaux is teaming up with Follain founder, Tara Foley, to discuss clean living on Thursday night from 6 to 8 at Follain's U Village shop. From skin care to nutrition, these two will tackle all of the questions you have. Locally made beverages and snacks directly from DeVaux's blog are on the menu, so come with an appetite. The event itself is free, but they're encouraging those interested in attending to register as space is limited.



Sat, Feb 2

Meet the Maker Behind Morning Ritual

Shayna Esteban of Morning Ritual Studio is setting up shop at the Frye Art Museum on First Hill this Saturday from 11 to 5. Esteban will be showcasing two of her jewelry collections, which will include Pavilion and her latest, She, an exploration of feminine shapes. Inspired by sleek and streamlined forms found in modern architecture and design, the Seattle-based designer strives for balance and wearability.



Sat, Feb 2

Custom Layered Necklaces Crafting Workshop

It's time to learn something new this Saturday with DIY Decorina, a Seattle-based jeweler. Take a stab at doing it yourself and spend an afternoon making high quality necklaces that speak to your individual style. All registered attendees will customize and take home a leather choker and an 18-inch standard length necklace in silver or gold. If you have a particular design in mind, bring a photo of it with you and the artist herself will help you recreate it. Cost for the workshop is $30.

Sun, Feb 3

A Lingerie and Hosiery Popup

Wylde Lingerie and Loho Tights will be at Kick It Boutique in Ballard all day Sunday featuring some fun pieces for the upcoming holiday of love. Sexy is an understatement when it comes to the lingerie brand's undergarments. Buy something for yourself or that special someone in your life. Either way, self-confidence is sure to ensue and there will be some bubbly to help kick it into gear.

