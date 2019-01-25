Top 10 Stories: Council Members' Re-Election Bids, Inslee's 2020 Aspirations, and Seattle's IT Department

1. Seattle City Council members are announcing their re-election bids, and Kshama Sawant is running for a third term. Sawant, a member of the Socialist Alternative party, told The Stranger that her campaign will be a "referendum" on one question: "Who gets to own Seattle and run city hall? Is it going to be Amazon and big businesses and corporate developers, or is it going to be ordinary working people?"

Sawant won't be participating in democracy vouchers because, she told reporters, she anticipates lots of money to be pooled against her. She currently faces three challengers for District 3.

Debora Juarez also told The Seattle Times she will run for re-election; Mike O'Brien registered to run; and while Lisa Herbold hasn't announced her bid, she's also expected to run again.

2. An asylum-seeking girl from Honduras says a Seattle shelter employee violated the shelter's "no touch" policy, KNKX reported. Her account is part of a lawsuit on the federal government's handling of immigrant children, filed by lawyers for the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Legal Aid Justice Center.

The night-shift staffer allegedly touched the girl's arm and her friend's feet, a "triggering experience" for the 17-year-old fleeing sexual exploitation, according to the lawsuit.

3. Three women's marches took place in Seattle last weekend. On Saturday, the Seattle Womxn's March drew an estimated 10,000 participants (a tenth of the crowd size of its inaugural march in 2017, which had an estimated 100,000 participants).

On Sunday, the local Be The Change Network held its third annual Women's March 3.0, while the Seattle Women's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's March protested the lack of accountability and data on the murder and disappearance of Native women and girls.

4. Governor Jay Inslee visited New Hampshire to test the waters for a presidential run in 2020, The Seattle Times reported. The visit, news of which led to frosty tweets from New Hampshire Democrats, included an environmental fundraiser and talks at two colleges.

In an op-ed published last week in The Washington Post, Inslee underscored the importance of having a Democratic candidate who will take a strong stance on climate change—and "that’s why I’m seriously considering running for president," he wrote.

5. At home, Inslee's environmental priorities compete with public school and mental health funding for legislative attention, Crosscut reported. With a significant Democratic majority in both the House and Senate, climate change policy should fare better than in years past, but not all Democrats have supported Inslee's environmental initiatives.

6. The Washington Employment Security Office will give unemployment benefits to all federal employees during the government shutdown. This emergency rule will impact "essential" federal employees who have been working without pay.

We need to prioritize people over politics and end this shutdown. #TrumpShutdown #EndTheShutdown #EndTheShutdownNow — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 24, 2019

7. A market research company polled Seattleites on a potential city tax on rideshare programs like Lyft and Uber, MyNorthwest reported. The tax would "raise millions" for local transit and homelessness needs, as well as supply health benefits to rideshare drivers.

City officials said they knew of the poll but did not commission it. Council members back in April passed a resolution to consider raising the minimum rate for rideshares, which would level the market for taxis and improve working conditions for drivers.

8. The Senate Law and Justice Committee heard from gun activists on both sides of the aisle during a hearing on Monday, The News Tribune reported.

The four bills in the crosshairs seek to ban both "high-capacity" magazines and firearms made with 3-D printers, require law enforcement to seize guns and ammunition in a domestic dispute, and mandate training for concealed carry permits.

9. Mayor Jenny Durkan nominated Saad Bashir of Ottawa, Canada to lead the city's IT department.

The department hasn't had a permanent director for a year, and if confirmed, Bashir—who's headed Ottawa's IT department since 2017—would get paid an annual salary of $240,000, according to the mayor's office. Seattle's IT department spans a variety of important city functions like police body cams, cybersecurity, and traffic signaling.

10. Clark County officials declared a public health emergency earlier this week as Southwest Washington faces a measles outbreak. And King County hasn't been immune. A man in King County was hospitalized with symptoms of the measles after he traveled to Vancouver.

The outbreak is particularly alarming to public health officials since the U.S. began a vaccination program decades ago. Yet KUOW reported King County schools aren't meeting the standards for vaccination—which is 93 percent effective with one dose, 97 percent with two, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.