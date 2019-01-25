This Week in Restaurant News: Reuben's Brews Expands While Other Brewpubs Shutter

Brews Times Two

Beloved Ballard taproom and microbrewery Reuben's Brews has been hustling to open a second location just a half mile away from the current brewery—and they've finally announced a grand opening date: March 2. The new tasting room, called the Brewtap, will be located at 800 NW 46th Street. Expect 12 taps pouring hazy IPAs and golden stouts. Another bonus: The new space will also serve as a production facility for Reuben's most popular beers, meaning the original brewery will have more time to experiment, according to Washington Beer Blog.

And Just Down the Street...

A mere three blocks from Reuben's new spot, gastropub S/T Hooligans will move into the space formerly home to the Leary Traveler, My Ballard reports. After helping open Matador locations and a few other restaurants in the region, this will be chef-owner Rodel Borromeo's first solo project. Borromeo is still in the midst of the renovation process, but when Hooligans arrives—hopefully at the end of March—he'll serve Creole/French fare.

Farewell to One Talented Chef

Alex Barkley, the chef at Manolin ever since the marvelous Stone Way restaurant opened in 2014, announced on Instagram that he’s moving to Flagstaff. As in, Arizona. No specific word on what’s next, he says, save “play around with Southwest ingredients and let my dreams breathe a bit before my next big undertaking.” He’s leaving the open kitchen in the hands of two longtime lieutenants, Alvin Tsao and Liz Kenyon.

Bummer Week for Brewpubs

Not all beer news was rosy this week. First Schooner Brewing announced that it's scaling back its SoDo operation from a brewpub into a taproom as part of its merger with San Juan Seltzer, a spiked sparkling water company. Restaurant service wrapped up last week, though the taproom will have pretzels, peanuts, and bar snacks of that ilk. And then South Lake Union's Dexter Brewhouse announced Wednesday that it will close February 1. It'll operate under a minimized menu and hours over the next week, but its sibling operation, Magnuson Cafe and Brewery, which opened this past summer will, thankfully, live on.

Breakfast Tacos Take Off

We're excited for spring, and not just because of the (slightly better) weather: Brunch is coming to Rocket Taco on March 16. Or at least the taco bar said as much on its Instagram earlier this month. A Whidbey Island original, Rocket Taco moved into the former Contadino space early last year, bringing combinations like chorizo potato and guajillo-spiced beef. And with margaritas, boozy horchata, and other specialty cocktails, this is sure to be the kind of brunch Capitol Hill can get behind.

Falafel Meets Food Truck

Falafel, chicken shawarma, and dolmas are getting a permanent home in Georgetown: Shimi Kahn of West Seattle restaurant Falafel Salam is building out a space for one of his food trucks at 5825 Airport Way South, Eater Seattle reports. And he's got a lot of plans, like building a wall to display graffiti as well as an indoor-outdoor seating area filled with plants. The food truck should be up and running next month, though Kahn hasn't yet finalized hours.

More Japanese Food on Pike/Pine

Chef Michael Edington of the late Wanderfish Poke has a new venture on Capitol Hill, Noren Sushi Kitchen and Bar, per Eater Seattle. Open daily from 11:30 until midnight, the Pike Street spot has a vast menu: ramen, yakisoba, poke bowls, fried bites, bento boxes, nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and 15 varieties of sake. Happy hour makes an appearance too.

