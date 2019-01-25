  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

The Seattle Squeeze

Rides on King County Water Taxi Tripled Last Week

West Seattle commuters are discovering that there's a thing called a water taxi, and it is good.

By Hayat Norimine 1/25/2019 at 7:30am

Image: Courtesy King County

King County Metro has said it's too soon to tell how the ridership on public transit is turning out due to the Seattle Squeeze—when the Alaskan Way Viaduct shut down for good, leaving a major highway (SR 99) closed for an estimated three weeks. 

What Metro does know: For the first time, West Seattle commuters are discovering that there's a thing called a water taxi, and it is good. Rides on the King County Water Taxi more than tripled during the first week of the Seattle Squeeze, compared to the same time last year, according to King County Metro. 

As part of King County's plans to offset the effects of the Alaskan Way Viaduct closure, it doubled the number of water taxi rides available starting on January 14 (ferry rides traveling from the Seacrest Ferry Dock along Alki Beach to the downtown waterfront).

"The 10-minute crossing from West Seattle to downtown Seattle is a pretty consistent, reliable trip to bring you into the downtown core," said Jeff Switzer, spokesperson for King County Metro. 

On Monday last week, rides rose to 2,872—compared to 779 the same day a year ago. Even on the worst day for ridership, Friday, King County counted 1,759 rides compared to 637 a year ago. 

While the number of rides decreased early this week compared to last, it's still far ahead of the numbers from last year. Yet the water taxi rides typically aren't close to capacity—they have room for 245 or 278 people per trip.

King County Metro estimates that its standby buses have carried more than 27,000 people since January 12. And while officials in Seattle warned the public for weeks about the SR 99  closure—pleading commuters not to drive—the hellish backups we feared have yet to materialize. 

Updated 8:42am on January 25, 2019, to correct that just its standby buses carried more than 27,000 people, and that one water taxi holds 245 (not 248) people per trip.

Filed under
Alaskan Way Viaduct, The Waterfront, SR 99, King County Metro
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Market Forces

Yep, Joe Chocolate Co. Is Pike Place Market's Latest Cacao Haven

04/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Get Ready for All of the Hot Pot

04/26/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Wine Time

Charles Smith's Big Rosé Festival Returns This June

04/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink April 24–30

04/24/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Food Fight

The Ultimate Ferry Food Dining Matrix

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do April 26–28

04/26/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Better Living Through Poetry

All Its Charms May Be This Year’s Big-Deal Local Poetry Book

04/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

Laugh & Cry

Meet Burl Dirkman, Brett Hamil’s Utterly Earnest Comedy Character

04/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This May

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to Do in Seattle May 2019

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Style & Shopping

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe