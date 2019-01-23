  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Downstream

Upstream Music Fest Won't Be Back in 2019 and That's No Surprise

The festival, Vulcan's attempt to put on a SXSW in Seattle, is calling it a "break."

By Stefan Milne 1/23/2019 at 2:38pm

Occidental Square during Upstream Music Fest 2018. 

Image: Victoria Holt

If you are particularly surprised that Upstream Music Fest and Summit announced today it wouldn't put on a festival this year, you likely haven't attended the festival. The Seattle Times reported that Upstream—which was Paul Allen and Vulcan's attempt to create a local festival in Pioneer Square, akin to Austin's SXSW—says it is "taking a break" in 2019. That leaves things open if organizers do want to bring it back, but since the fest only ran for two years and never felt fully actualized, that seems unlikely. 

In 2018, Upstream claimed 30,000 attendees, but for anyone wandering its various small venues, that number sounds, at best, inflated. Crowds at many shows were sparse, and halfway through sets, when the droves of music photographers cleared out, became even sparser. Even for closing main-stage act, The Flaming Lips, I was able to walk up and get a fine view of band only moments before they went on. 

Attendance likely wasn't helped by the festival's interface. The mandatory Upstream app asked you totally relevant questions like what your yearly household income was. And you were beeped in and beeped out of venues via a wristband, so they knew your every move. A festival presenting tons of unsigned local bands in intimate venues sounds like a great idea. I saw some great artists for the first time, like Parisalexa and Tres Leches. But when the festival itself treats you like a walking data-stream jittering across its vast neo-Orwellian system, well, that intimate local feel is a tad mitigated. 

Filed under
Music Festival, Upstream Music Fest, Festivals
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Meat Matters

L'Oursin's New Off-Menu Burger Sounds Spectacular

01/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 23–29

01/23/2019 By Haley Gray

It's Dough Time

17 Superb International Bakeries Around Seattle

01/21/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Jack's Does BBQ in SLU and Deep-Dish Delivers

01/18/2019 By Jaime Archer

Opening Dispatch

Wood-Fired Bistro Samara Will Open on Sunset Hill

01/17/2019 By Anne Dennon

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 16–22

01/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Downstream

Upstream Music Fest Won't Be Back in 2019 and That's No Surprise

01/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Concrete Crumble

KUOW and Cafe Nordo Are Holding a Wake for the Viaduct

01/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Artist Interview

Cherdonna Shinatra's Wild New Dance Installation Hits the Frye Art Museum

01/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 21–24

01/21/2019 By Aly Brady

Shutdown Upside

Furloughed Federal Workers Can Get into the Symphony and Opera for Free

01/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Album Review

Pedro the Lion Returns on Phoenix

01/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Concrete Crumble

KUOW and Cafe Nordo Are Holding a Wake for the Viaduct

01/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Mayor's Cabinet

Durkan Announces Her Pick to Lead Seattle's IT Department

01/22/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

10 Bills to Watch for This Legislative Session

01/22/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 21–27

01/21/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

01/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe