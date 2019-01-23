  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 23–29

The week in which: Mighty-O celebrates a new shop, Seattle gets spirited away, and onesie-clad imbibers take to the streets.

By Haley Gray 1/23/2019 at 9:00am

Get your hands on some Mighty-O doughnuts at its new storefront, opening Wednesday on Second Ave.

Image: Timothy Aguero

Wed, Jan 23
Mighty-O Grand Opening
Grab your sugar and coffee fix at the newly minted fifth Mighty-O Donuts outpost, opening at Second Avenue and Madison Street Wednesday at 7am. Get your hands on doughnuts in flavors like French Toast and Raspberry Riot until 4pm, and try to land some of the free prizes they're handing out while you're at it. 

Wed, Jan 23
National Pie Day at Marination
There's Pi Day (March 14) and there's National Pie Day (January 23)—the latter was news to us, too. Marination is doing its part to spread the word by serving up coconut cream pie at all of its Seattle locations, complete with a side of sesame brittle, toasted coconut, and liliko‘i caramel crafted by sister restaurant Super Six in Columbia City.

Fri, Jan 25
Winter Drams Spirits Festival 2019
Don your best cocktail attire and get thyself to SoDo, where the whiskey, mezcal, and vodka will floweth. Indeed, expect around 100 international and local craft spirits from over 25 distillers. So belly up to the bar for a libation, or mix your own with the experts, then grab some much-needed sustenance from Marination Station standing by (tacos! Spam sliders!). Perhaps even partake in a stogie on the roof should that interest you. Tickets are $95, or $125 for the VIP experience.

Sat, Jan 26
Onesie Pub Crawl
Need a reason to don a semi-ridiculous outfit and take to the streets to imbibe with a horde of other people doing the same? No, no you don't. The folks behind SantaCon and BunnyCon have created the Onesie Pub Crawl, a dress-up event that needs no holiday to justify its existence, which begins this Saturday at noon. The exact start location is yet to be announced (check Facebook for updates), but expect to start somewhere near Pike Place Market and end up—ten hours later—in Pioneer Square. Tickets range from $10–$30.

Sun, Jan 27
Lunar New Year Celebration Dinner
Joyale, the Chinese seafood restaurant tucked into the Pacific Rim Center on First Hill, will usher in the new lunar year with an elegant evening of family-style fare including peking duck, braised lingzhi mushrooms with vegetables, and imitation shark fin soup with enoki mushroom and crab meat. Tickets range from $37–$43. Come dressed to the nines (yes, cocktail attire is required) at 5pm.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattle[dot]com. 

Spirits, Chinese New Year, Bar Crawls, Pie, Mighty O Donuts, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
