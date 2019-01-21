What to Do After Work January 21–24

Children's Film Festival Seattle kicks off with a singalong of The Muppet Movie on Thursday. Image: Courtesy Smart House Creative

Mon, Jan 21

Karen Thompson Walker: The Dreamers

Karen Thompson Walker's latest novel, The Dreamers, feels similar to her 2012 dystopian book The Age of Miracles. It brings yet another outlandish tale, but this time the story centers around a small California town struck by a peculiar sleeping epidemic. While her work deals in the fantastical, her thoughtful characterization manages to take the far-fetched and implausible and make it immediate and intimate. Elliot Bay Book Company, Free

Tue, Jan 22

Wild Child and Batty Jr.

Wild Child’s mellow indie pop purveys messages of failed love and broken relationships. While the content isn’t particularly novel, their sound makes for solid summery tunes with signature trumpet flares and strumming ukulele. Their latest album, Expectations, is carried by the ease of its lead vocalist and violinist, Kelsey Wilson. They’ll share the stage with folk ensemble Batty Jr., who combine solid cello solos with endearingly introspective lyrics. Neumos, $20



Wed, Jan 23

Camel Toe Comedy

Sardonic Seattle comic Clara Pluton will joke about anything. She describes doing acid as feeling like you’re able to "transcend this astral plan." She adds that it's “very neat.” Starting this month, she’ll be hosting a new comedy series featuring handfuls of her favorite comics. Pluton kicks things off Wednesday at Mama's Cantina with local Erin Ingle. Mama's Cantina, Free



Thu, Jan 24

Children's Film Festival Seattle

While local festivals like NFFTY put youth behind the camera, the Children’s Film Festival celebrates international films and shorts that put children front and center. The festival starts Thursday with a singalong version of The Muppet Movie at SIFF Cinema Egyptian—who isn’t forever inspired by the ballsy Miss Piggy?—and continues with an impressive lineup. Saturday comes with the U.S. premiere of Dutch film My Giraffe, which follows a young boy growing up with his childhood best friend, Raf the giraffe. Don't worry: You don't have to bring a kid along to savor the fun. Various locations, January 24–February 9, $12–$180 (screening and festival prices)