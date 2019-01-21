Wear What When January 21–27

Jennifer Ament uses beeswax, damar resin, and colored pigment to craft her abstract paintings, now on display at Stock and Pantry. Image: Courtesy Jennifer Ament

Tue, Jan 22

Wax and Wine Clinic

'Tis the season to wax your skis and drink wine (as if we need a season for that second part) at Ascent Outdoors in Ballard. They're teaming up with the undoubtedly cool outdoor brand Arc'teryx to teach you how to wax your gear at home. The event is free but if you want to have your skis professionally waxed, bring $25 cash.

Thu, Jan 24

Wedding Open House in SoDo

Have a wedding to plan but don't know where to begin? Starlight Events Wedding Planning will put your stress to rest and take the reins. Join hundreds of other brides-to-be at WithinSodo and explore 12 extremely talented vendors to learn about what they have to offer. The open house will run from 4 to 8 Thursday evening.

Thu, Jan 24

Opening Reception at Stock and Pantry

Jennifer Ament's encaustic paintings are no secret around here and there's an obvious reason why. In place of a paintbrush, Ament creates her abstract paintings with a blowtorch and a combination of beeswax, damar resin, and colored pigment—organic interpretations of minerals, landscapes, and celestial forms ensue. Join her at Stock and Pantry this Thursday evening from 5 to 8 for an opening reception. Ament will be the first artist of many hosted at the Capitol Hill boutique this year.

Sat, Jan 26

The Edit: A Lifestyle Workshop

Kari Gran Skincare and Mineral Makeup is diving into 2019 headfirst by hosting a lifestyle workshop at its South Lake Union headquarters from 12 to 5 on Saturday. Learn from an all-female panel of fashion, skincare, and wellness experts as they present ways to help streamline your life. Tackle wardrobe must-haves, essential daily vitamins, and simple recipes in the company of others struggling to find their daily groove. Following the discussion, Gran will be offering makeup consultations. Tickets for the workshop are $20.

Sat, Jan 26

Swift Industries' Human Error Sale

Word on the street is that Swift Industries is hosting its annual garage sale featuring all the bags that didn't make it to the sales floor at a crazy-steep discount. Leave those boxing gloves at home: No fighting will be tolerated since the sale is first come, first served. Doors are open 11 to 2 at Swift's Belltown headquarters.



Mon, Jan 28

Save the Date: Beauty Myth or Truth Cocktail Reception

Bowie Salon and Spa on Capitol Hill is beyond excited to host a beauty and skincare event with Repêchage skincare founder, Lydia Sarfati. The event kicks off at 5:30 with cocktails and sushi and culminates with some exclusive skincare tips and tricks from the expert herself. If one of your 2019 resolutions is to focus more on self-care, this is an event you won't want to miss. In addition to the delicious bites and bubbly and swag bag treats, each guest will have the opportunity to receive a one-on-one skin consultation with Sarfati. It's time to put all those skin care questions and concerns to bed. Send an email to kinsey@bowiesalonandspa.com to RSVP.