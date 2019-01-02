  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Opening Dispatch

Dacha Diner's Eastern European Restaurant Is Open on Capitol Hill

Find it in the former Saint space on Olive Way.

By Rosin Saez 1/2/2019 at 10:16am

The Saint's hot pink has gone gray.

Image: Seattle Met Staff

A bright pink paint job has given way to a fittingly Seattle gray exterior: The space that was formerly home to The Saint's tequila and tacos now brings the comfort foods of Eastern European cuisine with Jewish fare. The fine folks behind Madison Park's Independent Pizzeria softly opened Dacha Diner at the end of the December on Capitol Hill. 

Inside the restaurant wedged on the corner of East Olive Way and Bellevue Avenue, owners Joe Heffernan, Tom Siegel, and Tora Hennessey have spun a simple, modern space where affordable breakfast and lunch dwell. Things such as cold smoked salmon with pickles and housemade bread, Russian chicken salad, Herring Under Fur Coat aka a traditional Russian salad layered with finely chopped pickled herrings, eggs, beets, potatoes, and carrots. Borsch with sour cream? You bet. Blini and blintz? Indeed there are: The large, folded crepe's accompanied by salmon roe and sour cream for the former and two pan-fried crepes filled with farmer's cheese, fruit compote, and sour cream in the construction of the latter. To drink there's plenty of coffee, and a few beers and wines on tap. (I strongly advocate for pilsners at noon with vareniki and hot cup of earthy borsch.)

You can bet on soft, hot morsels of dumplings: Russian pelmeni with beef and potato or hexagonal Ukrainian-style vareniki, which come by the dozen just about, with either farmer's cheese or mushroom and sauerkraut. Hennessey says diners quipped they could have three bowls or it. I doubt they were kidding.

Other entrees include khachapuri, boat-shaped Georgian cheese bread—and you best believe these pie pros know how to throw down what is essentially Georgian pizza—then there's stuffed cabbage rolls, brisket, and more to come as Dacha gets acclimated to its new digs. 

See those Dacha Diner digs, 1416 East Olive Way, for yourself Monday through Friday 8am until 2pm and on weekends from 8am until 3pm.

Filed under
Restaurant Openings, Capitol Hill, Opening Dispatch
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Look at All the Restaurants That Opened Over the Holidays

10:30am By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Dacha Diner's Eastern European Restaurant Is Open on Capitol Hill

10:16am By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Year in Review

It's Been a Year: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2018

12/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

You GUYS!

Ummm, Salumi Is Making Cookies Now

12/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at January Art Walk

12:00pm By Stefan Milne

Year in Review

10 Great Seattle Arts Moments in 2018

12/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ring in 2019

10 New Year's Eve Parties to Catch

12/26/2018 By Stefan Milne and Anne Dennon

The White Christmas Album

A Very Didion Christmas Slouches Towards Hugo House

12/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 21–23

12/20/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Local Talent

Kassa Overall and Stas THEE Boss Are Throwing a Hip-Hop Holiday Party

12/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

2:17pm By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

2:17pm By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 31–January 6

12/31/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

2018 Look Back

What's In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 "Trends"

12/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

2018 Look Back

The Year in Seattle Style

12/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Seattle Met Staff

Style File

Jeanette Svensk Li Is a Fashion Phenom

12/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe