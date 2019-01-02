Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

Blake Nordstrom. Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a Seattle staple. It was born and bred in Seattle, and remains family run over a century after its founding. But today the company delivered sad news.

Nordstrom issued a statement that Blake Nordstrom passed away early this morning, January 2, at the age of 58.

Blake Nordstrom was a fourth-generation co-president of Nordstrom, his family's namesake retailer founded by his great-grandfather John W. Nordstrom in 1901, which he ran with his brothers Erik and Pete Nordstrom. Nordstrom will continue to run under the leadership of his brothers.

Just last month, Nordstrom disclosed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. Still, he and his doctors were, at the time of the announcement, optimistic about his cancer being treatable.

"Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve," said Nordstrom chairman of the board Brad Smith in the statement.