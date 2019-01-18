  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Jack's Does BBQ in SLU and Deep-Dish Delivers

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Jaime Archer 1/18/2019 at 10:00am

Barbecue's coming to the heart of Amazonia.

Image: Jack's BBQ

Jack's BBQ Hits SLU

At long last, the wait is (almost) over: Central Texas barbecue guru Jack Timmons of the eponymous Georgetown restaurant will open his South Lake Union location at Ninth and Thomas the week of January 28. The menu will be the same as that in Georgetown, with one important addition—the Safeco Field favorite Sausage Dog, served with brisket chili, cheese, and jalapenos. Weekdays in Amazonia will be infinitely more tolerable with the addition of breakfast tacos. Expect smoky brisket and pulled pork, spicy caesar salad, and Shiner Bock for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Windy City 2.0: Now To-Go

After decamping from Batch 206 in Interbay, Chicago-style pizza purveyor Dave Lichterman will open a full-size, proper restaurant on Phinney Ridge later this month. In the meantime,  Seattleites can already get their hands on pies by placing orders on Windy City's site. (Or stay at home: Caviar delivers too.)

Countdown to Bisato

The new Pioneer Square iteration of Scott Carsberg's storied restaurant is doing some test runs, but will officially open for business February 2, with dinner service held Wednesday through Sunday, at least through the end of the month. The menu at 84 Yesler Way will look familiar to those who visited the original restaurant, with some favorite dishes—beet blini, ravioli aperto—returning.

A Molly Moon's Book Drive for MLK Day 

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., our local ice cream chainlet is putting together a children's book drive for Estelita's Library. The Beacon Hill nonprofit houses books that focus on social justice, race, class, politics, and the history of oppressed peoples. New and used children's books penned by or featuring people of color can be dropped off at any Molly Moon's location through January 27. Donators can scoop up a free topping or waffle cones to boot. And psst...January might not be "traditional" ice cream weather, but 10 percent of sales on MLK Day will go to Africatown's Center for Education and Innovation.

Pisco-Drenched Rumors

The Seattle Times’s latest roundup of food news goes full-on Page Six with a few tantalizing restaurant rumors. Tamara Murphy hasn’t said anything publicly about the Peruvian restaurant she’s planning in the former Salted Sea space in the heart of Columbia City, but an “associate” offered a few hints. Meanwhile, the trio behind Stone Way’s lovely Manolin have a second project in the works.

This Week on Nosh Pit

Brendan McGill is selling Hitchcock Deli Georgetown, but a deli (and market) it will remain.

Praise the coffee gods: SoDo roaster Fulcrum Coffee opened a proper cafe at Sixth and Bell.

Washington took home a whopping 19 Good Food Awards for beer, coffee, preserves, and more.

Heads up, Sunset Hill: A laid-back neighborhood bistro, Samara, will open this February.

While we wait on the other Washington to make a deal, some Seattle restaurants are offering discounts to federal employees.

We love these Seattle eateries so much, we had to share them with the rest of the country.

