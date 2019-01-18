  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Album Review

Pedro the Lion Returns on Phoenix

David Bazan, recording as Pedro the Lion for the first time in 15 years, sifts through his childhood days in Arizona and dredges up a literate, textured record.

By Stefan Milne 1/18/2019 at 9:00am

David Bazan (center) and his Pedro the Lion bandmates.

Image: Courtesy Ryan Russell

On his new album Phoenix—following an instrumental synth intro somewhere between floaty and ominous—David Bazan charges into “Yellow Bike." It sounds like an indie take on Bruce Springsteen. Here is the gruff-voiced guitar grandeur, the precise lyrical verve (“On a desert Christmas morning, 1981 / one month shy of six years old / in the valley of the sun”), the fixation with the road, and the ruined triumph. Bazan draws a clean line between his adult and childhood selves, comparing his loneliness riding a yellow bike to life touring: “My kingdom for someone to ride with.”

“Yellow Bike” could come off cloyingly sentimental, but under Bazan’s writing and musicianship the song soars, as does much of Phoenix. Bazan hasn’t recorded as Pedro the Lion since 2004’s Achilles’ Heel. But the local singer-songwriter has been steadily working in the interim, releasing moody (okay, depressive) albums like Blanco and Curse Your Branches under his own name.

Image: Courtesy Riot Act Media

So Phoenix is a fittingly big album, a return, a homecoming. Pedro the Lion started as a Christian indie band in 1995, but over its course Bazan had a mounting crisis of faith. Even still, church haunts the proceedings. Bazan isn’t shy with the title’s mythological qualities. And of course he shouldn’t be: If working under a pseudonym contains some self-mythologizing, then returning to an earlier one after 15 years is some Ovid shit.

That might come across as self-aggrandizing if Bazan weren’t so conflicted about everything, and if he didn’t have such a fine sense of scale. Mostly Phoenix is literal. Bazan lived in the Arizona city as a kid, and many of the album’s best moments spring from precise childhood memories seen through Bazan’s present lens. “Model Homes” locates longing in his family’s tours of new homes, but he’s less interested in the economic qualities of the search than the existential ones—again, loneliness. “Circle K” is a melancholy look at his weekly allowance (can’t buy a skateboard, heads to the convenience store). On “Black Canyon” Bazan recounts his paramedic uncle responding to the scene of a man’s highway suicide.

These stories unfurl amid guitar rock that feels of a piece with Bazan’s previous work yet a step grander. If there’s a major fault to Phoenix, it’s that about two-thirds of the way through that sonic territory flattens, and for a few songs the album drags.

But by “My Phoenix,” the guitars’ crashing strums help bring the album to a climax as Bazan’s voice—ever mournful, now beautifully weathered—approaches the title directly: “Whether high and lifted up / Or the dust becoming dust / Somehow I’m still in love / With my Phoenix.” Instead of a bird rising from ashes, the song, about Bazan’s return to Phoenix as an adult, is a literal homecoming, a grounding. The past is forever there and—in name, in place—Bazan has artfully accepted that.

Pedro the Lion 
Jan 18, KEXP in the Gathering Space, free

Filed under
New Music, David Bazan, Album Review
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Coming Soon

Chicha, a Sibling Tavern to Copal, Will Open Soon in Pioneer Square

04/19/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Brass Knuckle Closes, New Meaty Ventures Open

04/19/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Dispatch

Wallingford's Beloved Poke Shop Expands to South Lake Union

04/18/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink April 17–23

04/17/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Morning Matters

11 Spots to Grab Brunch This Easter Sunday

04/15/2019 By Jaime Archer

Winter Is Promotional

We Tried Shake Shack's Game of Thrones Drink So You Don't Have To

04/12/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do April 19–21

04/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Now Hear This

Mark Arm Was on WTF with Marc Maron

04/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Milestoned

Is Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle Actually Important?

04/17/2019 By Stefan Milne

Spring Pees

Head to Urinetown for Charm, Not Satire

04/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

STG and Sasquatch! Founder Announce New Festival

04/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Climate Guy

Can Jay Inslee Make Voters Care Enough About Climate Change?

04/15/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Hiker's Guide

Get Your Spring Mountain Fix, No Car Required

04/12/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Author Interview

Clive Thompson Explores What Drives Coders

04/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Waste of Space

Spacesuit Costs Spokane-Born Astronaut Her Spot in All-Woman Spacewalk

03/27/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Feature

Dealer Takes All: Inside One of Seattle's Biggest Opioid Busts

03/26/2019 By Levi Pulkkinen

Quote Unquote

UW Scientist Justin Penn Is More Than a Doomsayer

03/26/2019 By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Hiker's Guide

Get Your Spring Mountain Fix, No Car Required

04/12/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Cover Story

The 15 Best City Trails in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Allison Williams

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe