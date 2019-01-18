Furloughed Federal Workers Can Get into the Symphony and Opera for Free

If you are a federal employee, you can see this for free. Image: Courtesy Jacob Lucas / Seattle Symphony

If you happen to be one of the 11,000 or so federal employees in Washington state who's currently not working, a couple of Seattle's major arts organizations have your back. Seattle Symphony announced yesterday that federal employees can get up to four tickets for the rest of the 2018–2019 season. To reserve the tickets, call the Symphony's ticket office or go in person before February 1. You'll need to show a government ID when you pick them up. That's it. See what's slated for the rest of the season here.

Adding to a delightful trend, Seattle Opera announced today that furloughed workers can get two tickets to Il Trovatore by showing their federal government IDs at the box office. The available shows are 7:30pm on January 19 and 2pm on January 20.

So if you happen to be sitting at home weeping due to lack of work, at least you can now do so dressed to the nines in front of an orchestra and gorgeous music.