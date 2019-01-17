Weekend What to Do January 18–20

Mamoru Hosada's Mirai plays at SIFF on Saturday. Image: Courtesy Studio Chizu

Fri, Jan 18 & Sat, Jan 19

Tasveer South Asian LitFest 2019

The first-ever Tasveer South Asian LitFest culminates with a weekend of writing events across the city. Hugo House will kick things off with a night of poetry at its new Capitol Hill location. Or, for long-form enthusiasts, the Seattle Art Museum will host a workshop for “Adapting Your Novel to the Big Screen.” The closing session, a reading and discussion entitled “Love Together, Love Apart,” will also be held at SAM. Hugo House and Seattle Art Museum, Free

Sat, Jan 19

Mirai

The fanciful world of anime and the realities of juggling a family collide in this 2019 Golden Globe–nominated feature. The film follows four-year-old Kun, who gets a rude shock when his parents bring home a new baby sister (Mirai). But when a teenage Mirai turns up from the future, Kun must come to terms with her place in the family. Reviews say parents will enjoy it just as much as kids, so perhaps a family outing is in order. SIFF Uptown Cinema, $10

Sun, Jan 20

South End Record Sale

Scour the collections of local music buffs as they “Konmari” their prized stacks. When the sheer magnitude of musical gems gets overwhelming, head to the make-your-own bloody mary/mimosa bar for a much-needed break. Clock-Out Lounge, Free

All Weekend

I Do! I Do! The Musical

This 1966 musical, with book and lyrics by Tom Jones, chronicles the 50-year marriage of Michael and Agnes, who eventually find themselves navigating individual crises, extramarital affairs, and the tedium of marriage. Written for Broadway babies Mary Martin (Sound of Music) and Robert Preston (Music Man), this two-person production has the energy of an ensemble musical with a score to match. Village Theatre, $69–$74