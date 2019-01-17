  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 18–20

A heartfelt anime with rave reviews, a Tom Jones–take on Broadway, and a first in Seattle festivals.

By Gwen Hughes 1/17/2019 at 9:35am

Mamoru Hosada's Mirai plays at SIFF on Saturday.

Image: Courtesy Studio Chizu

Fri, Jan 18 & Sat, Jan 19
Tasveer South Asian LitFest 2019
The first-ever Tasveer South Asian LitFest culminates with a weekend of writing events across the city. Hugo House will kick things off with a night of poetry at its new Capitol Hill location. Or, for long-form enthusiasts, the Seattle Art Museum will host a workshop for “Adapting Your Novel to the Big Screen.” The closing session, a reading and discussion entitled “Love Together, Love Apart,” will also be held at SAM. Hugo House and Seattle Art Museum, Free

Sat, Jan 19
Mirai
The fanciful world of anime and the realities of juggling a family collide in this 2019 Golden Globe–nominated feature. The film follows four-year-old Kun, who gets a rude shock when his parents bring home a new baby sister (Mirai). But when a teenage Mirai turns up from the future, Kun must come to terms with her place in the family. Reviews say parents will enjoy it just as much as kids, so perhaps a family outing is in order. SIFF Uptown Cinema, $10 

Sun, Jan 20
South End Record Sale
Scour the collections of local music buffs as they “Konmari” their prized stacks. When the sheer magnitude of musical gems gets overwhelming, head to the make-your-own bloody mary/mimosa bar for a much-needed break. Clock-Out Lounge, Free

All Weekend
I Do! I Do! The Musical
This 1966 musical, with book and lyrics by Tom Jones, chronicles the 50-year marriage of Michael and Agnes, who eventually find themselves navigating individual crises, extramarital affairs, and the tedium of marriage. Written for Broadway babies Mary Martin (Sound of Music) and Robert Preston (Music Man), this two-person production has the energy of an ensemble musical with a score to match. Village Theatre, $69–$74

Filed under
Sales & Events, Siff, Hugo House, Village Theatre, Seattle Art Museum
In this Article

Theater

I Do! I Do! The Musical

8:00 PM $69–$74 Francis Gaudette Theatre

This 1966 musical, with book and lyrics by Tom Jones, chronicles the 50-year marriage of Michael and Agnes, whose lives together begin at the alter and event...

Special Events

South End Record Sale

Free Clock-Out Lounge

Scour the collections of local music buffs as they “Konmari” their prized stacks. When the sheer magnitude of musical gems gets overwhelming, head to the mak...

Film

Mirai

$10 SIFF Cinema Uptown

The fanciful world of anime and the realities of juggling a family collide in his 2019 Golden Globe nominated feature. The film follows four-year-old Kun, wh...

Books & Talks

Tasveer South Asian LitFest 2019

Free Seattle Art Museum

The first-ever Tasveer South Asian LitFest culminates with a weekend of writing events across the city. Hugo House will begin the weekend with a night of poe...

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Wood-Fired Bistro Samara Will Open on Sunset Hill

01/17/2019 By Anne Dennon

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 16–22

01/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Food for Furlough

Seattle Restaurants Are Offering Discounts to Federal Employees During the Shutdown

01/16/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Deli Matters

Brendan McGill Says Farewell to Hitchcock Deli Georgetown

01/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Brew News

Fulcrum Coffee Is Open at 6th and Bell Street

01/15/2019 By Rosin Saez

Local Eats

Washington Just Bagged 19 Good Food Awards

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 18–20

01/17/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Arts Notice

Valley of the Boom Recalls When Bill Gates Was Tech’s Major Villain

01/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

In Absinthia

Comedy Cabaret Bohemia Is Back

01/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 14–17

01/14/2019 By Aly Brady

Book Review

Is Thomas Kohnstamm’s Lake City the Novel Seattle Needs Right Now?

01/11/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

01/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe