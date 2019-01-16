Seattle Restaurants Are Offering Discounts to Federal Employees During the Shutdown

Attention federal workers: Quality Athletics is offering up one free dinner during the shutdown. Image: Courtesy Quality Athletics

As a result of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, federal employees have been without paychecks for more than three weeks. And with the DC deadlock showing no signs of stopping, restaurants across the nation have started offering those unpaid employees discounted and complimentary meals to tide them over. Lucky for us, a few in Seattle have caught the philanthropic bug too. Here's where to score a cheap—or free!—meal (if you're a federal employee, of course, so bring valid identification).

Mioposto Pizzeria

We're certainly not asking for the shutdown to last any longer, but the deals are getting better by the day at Mioposto: Federal employees will receive a 1 percent discount off their final bill for each day of the shutdown (on the 25th day meals are 25 percent off, and so on). With four locations in the area, government workers and their families can get their hands on a bacon and egg breakfast pizza—or, you know, one of the usual suspects—until the other Washington finally reaches a deal.

Pioneer Square sports pub Quality Athletics is giving back during the shutdown by offering federal employees and their immediate families one free dinner. Spicy kimchi fried rice, “fancy burgers," and carne asada fries on the house? Sign us up. In between bites watch the TV-lined walls as Trump performs “quality athletics” to avoid a run-in with Nancy Pelosi.

Schooner Brewing

Since January 10, Schooner Brewing in SoDo has allowed federal employees to "furlough" their bill until they receive a paycheck. No beer on this tab, but there's plenty of bites to be had and paid back at the end of the shutdown, from dirty fries to lager battered fish and chips. With a valid government ID, diners can add one meal per day to their tab through January 18, though the promotion might be continued based on the shutdown's status.