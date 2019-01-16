  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 16–22

The week in which: Love City Love combines brunch and books, Lost Lake Cafe puts a beefy spin on happy hour, and Ray's throws a shellfish fest.

By Rosin Saez 1/16/2019 at 11:00am

There's wings. There's waffles. It's a funky brunch at Love City Love.

Image: Bailey Ilagan

Thru Jan 27
Shellfest at Ray’s Cafe
Another year, another shellfish festival at the bayside boathouse in Ballard. This year’s seafood-filled lineup includes such dishes as dungeness crab bruschetta, bourbon-garlic prawns, lightly breaded, pan-seared Pacific oysters with a chorizo vinaigrette, oysters on the half shell, plus much more. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Sat, Jan 19
Breaks 'n Eggs: A Funky Brunch and Book Release Party
Brunch is getting kicked up three notches this Saturday at Love City Love: 1) chicken and waffles is the optimal late-morning meal, 2) hip-hop tunes will be bumping after said meal, and 3) it also doubles as a book release party. Grab a plate of chicken and waffles from Nate's Wings and Waffles, then sip on some mimosas before shimmying over to the dance floor...which is presumably how one would go about that. Author Erynne Byrd will be celebrating the release of A Compilation of Female Thoughts, her book of poetry and prose. Tickets are $15, which gets you into the event plus two mimosas, or $25, which includes access to the mimosa bar plus brunch.

Sun, Jan 20
Sunday Steak Night at Lost Lake Cafe
It's kind of like a happy hour, but for steak. Every Sunday at 4pm, the Capitol Hill diner cooks eight-ounce sirloin steaks to order (while supplies last). To up the Americana ante, it's served with a loaded baked potato—yep, with sour cream, bacon, chives, and a good ol' pat of butter—plus broccolini and Texas toast. 

Tue, Jan 22
Matia Dinner at Cafe Barjot
A taste of the islands is coming to Cafe Barjot. No, not tropical flavors, but that of the San Juan Islands. For this one-night-only dinner, Matia will focus on winter's bounty via luxurious ingredients of the Washington archipelago: pumpkin, lamb, lardo with quince and dandelion root crisp, soft egg with winter greens, grilled oyster with whey and turnip, among much more. Dinner is $100 per person, with an optional wine pairing; RSVP at contact@matiadinnerseries.com.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattle[dot]com. 

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

