What to Do After Work January 14–17

Jacob Banks plays the Showbox on Wednesday. Image: Grace Rivera

Mon, Jan 14

Seattle Opera on Tap

Getting its start back in 2005 inside a Brooklyn bar, Opera on Tap now features a slew of classically trained artists in 20 chapters throughout the U.S. The evening’s agenda includes a compilation of classic pieces from operas like the bloody Tosca, all performed by seven professional singers and accompanied by Seattle Opera pianist Jay Rozendaal. The show comes with food catered from El Camino and plenty of beer on tap. What’s more, tickets raise money for Emerald City Pet Rescue. Lagunitas Brewing Company, $25

Tue, Jan 15

Nathan Vass: The Lines That Make Us

Route 7/49 bus driver Nathan Vass says that the best part of driving a bus is getting “the opportunity to interact with such a vast spectrum of humanity.” Culled from posts on his blog, The Lines That Make Us is a collection of stories about Vass’s passengers. It’s not only a tribute to Seattle’s public transit, but to everyday acts of kindness and collective wisdom from local bus riders. Elliot Bay Book Company, Free

Wed, Jan 16

Jacob Banks

British transplant and singer-songwriter Jacob Banks crafts contemporary soul inspired by his Nigerian roots. His debut album, Village, is a futurist blend of electronic synth beats and old school blues. Tracks like “Slow Up"—anchored by Banks's candor and hypnotic vocals—reflect poetically on family ties, grief, and transformation. Showbox, $22

Thu, Jan 17

B

Washington Ensemble Theatre, a collective conceived by a group of 11 MFA theater students at the University of Washington, has a knack for topical provocation. Its latest, B, is no exception. Chilean dramatist Guillermo Calderón’s absurdist play brings female anarchists and a veteran bomb-maker into conversation about the nature of protest. Bombs in hand, the women must decide how to best demonstrate their beliefs—through peaceful activism or violent rebellion. 12th Avenue Arts, $25