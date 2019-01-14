  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When January 14–20

This week: Workshops focus on wellness, Pipe and Row serves up some vintage goods, and Filson shows you how to perfect your leather.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 1/14/2019 at 11:00am

Kiss of Winter Lip Duo by Follain: French Girl Rose Lip Polish and Kari Gran Peppermint Lip Whip. 

Image: Follain

Thu, Jan 17
Girlfriend Thrift Popup
"Oh my god, I love your skirt, where did you get it?" inquires Regina George in Mean Girls. (Us: Don't answer; it's a trap!) "It was my mom's in the '80s," the unsuspecting high schooler replies. "Vintage!" gasps Regina. "So adorable." It's hard to forget that cringeworthy scene in which Regina delivers the backhanded compliment to a girl in a borrowed plaid skirt, but to be honest there are few things die-hard fashionistas love more than thrifting. It's a golden opportunity to find something that absolutely no one else has. This Thursday from 10 to 7, Pipe and Row in Fremont is hosting a vintage popup you do not want to miss. Girlfriend Thrift will be bringing a curated selection of vintage utility wear, tees, kimonos, and more. 

Fri, Jan 18
An Afternoon of Wellness and Relaxation 
Self-care has been on the trend train for the last couple of years, and Peti Boutique is on-board. Join them for an afternoon of wellness and relaxation on Friday from 4 to 6 at their Wallingford boutique. Angela Renzetti—acupuncturist, herbalist, and teacher at Moonlight Medicine—will be offering complimentary herbal medicine consultations, along with herbal tincture tastings. Meanwhile Maia Willow, a holistic esthetician with a background in natural skin care, will be offering complimentary skin consultations and facial massages.

Sat, Jan 19
Juice, Hair Stylings, and Makeup Mixing 
Blitzed juices, lip-whip mixing, and one-on-one hair stylings with beauty product founders Kari Gran and Greg Stakman for $25 on a Saturday night? If that sounds like a grand ol' time to you and some pals, get your tickets soon!  The price of your ticket can be applied towards any Kari Gran or Innersense products purchased from the U Village Follain boutique that day. There will be a gift with purchase with all transactions and deluxe samples for all guests who attend.

Sat, Jan 19
Make It Your Own with Filson
One of our very favorite Seattle-made companies is hosting a rewaxing, leather care, and customization workshop at their flagship store in SoDo Saturday afternoon from 10 to 2. It's a hand-on workshop that's bound to get your hands dirty. Bring any Filson tin cloth that needs rewaxing or leather gear for reconditioning and they'll help you achieve weather-proofed greatness. There will also be special leather debossing stamps, chain stitch embroidery, and monogramming, too! Bring your well-worn piece and make it new again. There's also complimentary coffee and doughnuts, so make sure to RSVP and call dibs.

Sun, Jan 20
Wedding Wellness Bliss
Ahh, love is in the air for all the recently engaged, but we hear wedding planning can be stressful. Before you get started: Take a deep breath. Then join Wedwell for an afternoon of wedding wellness at the Dress Theory's boutique in Wallingford from 2:30 to 4:30. Start off with a gentle yoga session, sip on some gut-healing kombucha, and get out all those pre-wedding jitters and questions to a support group of women. This event is BYOM (bring your own yoga mat), so don't come empty handed. A photographer will be there to snap some photos while your dress shopping commences. Plus there's a chance to play with some florals and get some ideas brewing for the big day. Bring friends and family for a very special and intimate affair that's all about you. Tickets are $25.

