Washington Just Bagged 19 Good Food Awards

Good Food Awards receives thousands of entries, but only a fraction take home the win. Image: Gamma Nine Photography

Every year our local-loving, artisan-aficionado state bags more than a few accolades at the Good Food Awards. The San Francisco–born national competition, which whittled down its long list of finalists and announced winners last weekend, celebrates independent food producers—you know, the people making such farmers market fare as shiro plum with mint spoon preserves and locally canned Aussie-style tomato relish. (Yes, those are actual 2019 Washington winners.)

But this year the Evergreen State took home a whopping 19 awards (up from last year which saw 16 wins) across 10 categories. But hey, we’re just glad pickled heirloom blueberries got some national recognition. You can scope out the full list of winners online, and Washington honorees of 2019 below.

Beer

Robust Porter

Reuben’s Brews, Seattle

Pike IPA

Pike Brewing Company, Seattle

Cider

Kingston Black Cider

Dragon’s Head Cider, Vashon

Golden Russet

Finnriver Farm and Cidery, Chimacum

Heirloom Series McIntosh

Liberty Ciderworks, Spokane

Coffee

Ethiopia Limu Organic

Caffe Ladro, Seattle

Confections

Raspberry Sauce

Fran’s Chocolates, Seattle

Elixirs

Lemon Lavender Shrub

Girl Meets Dirt, Eastsound

Cold Pressed Organic Blueberry Juice

Bow Hill Blueberries, Bow

Fish

Tuna with Jalapeno

St. Jude Tuna, Bellevue

Honey

Olympic Mountain Wildflower

Sequim Bee Farm, Port Angeles

Wildflower Spun Honey

Sequim Bee Farm, Port Angeles

Pantry

My Thai Vinaigrette

River Wave Foods, Battle Ground

Uncle Winston's Tomato Relish

Seattle Canning Company, Vashon

Pickles

Local Kraut-chi

Blue Bus Cultured Foods, White Salmon



Pickled Heirloom Blueberries

Bow Hill Blueberries, Bow

Local Spicy Garlic Sauerkraut

OlyKraut, Olympia

Preserves

Shiro Plum with Mint Spoon Preserves

Girl Meets Dirt, Eastsound