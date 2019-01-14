Local Eats
Washington Just Bagged 19 Good Food Awards
And our award-winning, hyperlocal producers are...
Every year our local-loving, artisan-aficionado state bags more than a few accolades at the Good Food Awards. The San Francisco–born national competition, which whittled down its long list of finalists and announced winners last weekend, celebrates independent food producers—you know, the people making such farmers market fare as shiro plum with mint spoon preserves and locally canned Aussie-style tomato relish. (Yes, those are actual 2019 Washington winners.)
But this year the Evergreen State took home a whopping 19 awards (up from last year which saw 16 wins) across 10 categories. But hey, we’re just glad pickled heirloom blueberries got some national recognition. You can scope out the full list of winners online, and Washington honorees of 2019 below.
Beer
Robust Porter
Reuben’s Brews, Seattle
Pike IPA
Pike Brewing Company, Seattle
Cider
Kingston Black Cider
Dragon’s Head Cider, Vashon
Golden Russet
Finnriver Farm and Cidery, Chimacum
Heirloom Series McIntosh
Liberty Ciderworks, Spokane
Coffee
Ethiopia Limu Organic
Caffe Ladro, Seattle
Confections
Raspberry Sauce
Fran’s Chocolates, Seattle
Elixirs
Lemon Lavender Shrub
Girl Meets Dirt, Eastsound
Cold Pressed Organic Blueberry Juice
Bow Hill Blueberries, Bow
Fish
Tuna with Jalapeno
St. Jude Tuna, Bellevue
Honey
Olympic Mountain Wildflower
Sequim Bee Farm, Port Angeles
Wildflower Spun Honey
Sequim Bee Farm, Port Angeles
Pantry
My Thai Vinaigrette
River Wave Foods, Battle Ground
Uncle Winston's Tomato Relish
Seattle Canning Company, Vashon
Pickles
Local Kraut-chi
Blue Bus Cultured Foods, White Salmon
Pickled Heirloom Blueberries
Bow Hill Blueberries, Bow
Local Spicy Garlic Sauerkraut
OlyKraut, Olympia
Preserves
Shiro Plum with Mint Spoon Preserves
Girl Meets Dirt, Eastsound