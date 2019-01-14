  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Local Eats

Washington Just Bagged 19 Good Food Awards

And our award-winning, hyperlocal producers are...

By Haley Gray 1/14/2019 at 12:00pm

Good Food Awards receives thousands of entries, but only a fraction take home the win.

Image: Gamma Nine Photography

Every year our local-loving, artisan-aficionado state bags more than a few accolades at the Good Food Awards. The San Francisco–born national competition, which whittled down its long list of finalists and announced winners last weekend, celebrates independent food producers—you know, the people making such farmers market fare as shiro plum with mint spoon preserves and locally canned Aussie-style tomato relish. (Yes, those are actual 2019 Washington winners.)

But this year the Evergreen State took home a whopping 19 awards (up from last year which saw 16 wins) across 10 categories. But hey, we’re just glad pickled heirloom blueberries got some national recognition. You can scope out the full list of winners online, and Washington honorees of 2019 below.

Beer

Robust Porter
Reuben’s BrewsSeattle

Pike IPA
Pike Brewing CompanySeattle

Cider

Kingston Black Cider
Dragon’s Head CiderVashon

Golden Russet
Finnriver Farm and CideryChimacum

Heirloom Series McIntosh
Liberty CiderworksSpokane

Coffee

Ethiopia Limu Organic
Caffe LadroSeattle

Confections

Raspberry Sauce
Fran’s ChocolatesSeattle

Elixirs

Lemon Lavender Shrub
Girl Meets DirtEastsound

Cold Pressed Organic Blueberry Juice
Bow Hill BlueberriesBow

Fish

Tuna with Jalapeno
St. Jude TunaBellevue

Honey

Olympic Mountain Wildflower
Sequim Bee FarmPort Angeles

Wildflower Spun Honey
Sequim Bee FarmPort Angeles

Pantry

My Thai Vinaigrette
River Wave FoodsBattle Ground

Uncle Winston's Tomato Relish
Seattle Canning CompanyVashon

Pickles

Local Kraut-chi
Blue Bus Cultured FoodsWhite Salmon

Pickled Heirloom Blueberries
Bow Hill BlueberriesBow

Local Spicy Garlic Sauerkraut
OlyKrautOlympia

Preserves

Shiro Plum with Mint Spoon Preserves
Girl Meets DirtEastsound

Filed under
Awards and Accolades, Good Food Awards, Farmers Markets, Local Food
Show Comments
In this Article

Fran's Chocolates

Gourmet Specialty Foods Multiple Locations

Pike Pub and Brewing Co.

Brewery, Editors Pick, Happy Hour, Pub, Recommended Beer Selection 1415 First Ave

Drink Be sure to try the Old Bawdy, a barley wine (the U.K. term for beer with exceptionally high alcohol content) that will knock you right off your bar sto...

Reuben’s Brews

Brewery, Editors Pick 5010 14th Ave NW

Brit-born brewer Adam Robbings quickly built one of the most respected beer operations in town. His ardent followers can congregate in Reuben's new, larger t...

Eat & Drink

Deli Matters

Brendan McGill Says Farewell to Hitchcock Deli Georgetown

1:17pm By Allecia Vermillion

Brew News

Fulcrum Coffee Is Open at 6th and Bell Street

10:17am By Rosin Saez

Local Eats

Washington Just Bagged 19 Good Food Awards

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Fun with Listicles

11 Seattle Eateries That Expanded to Other States

01/14/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: New Soup Dumplings and No Blue C Sushi

01/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 9–15

01/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

In Absinthia

Comedy Cabaret Bohemia Is Back

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 14–17

01/14/2019 By Aly Brady

Book Review

Is Thomas Kohnstamm’s Lake City the Novel Seattle Needs Right Now?

01/11/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 11–13

01/10/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Arts Notice

What’s Inside the Weird White Boxes at Third and Virginia?

01/09/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

01/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe