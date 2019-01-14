  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

Number one: She's from Seattle.

By Haley Gray 1/14/2019 at 2:32pm

Her recent perfect-10 floor routine has pulled in a whopping 24 million views and counting. Her radiant smile is enough to make even the dreariest Seattleite forget they haven't seen the sun in weeks. She's (bold statement alert) changing the sport of gymnastics, as we know it. We're as smitten with the internet's latest darling (ahem, a Washington export), Katelyn Ohashi, as the millions of other internet-surfers floored by her mind-bending moves, so we found 10 things you probably didn't know about her:

  1. She was born in Seattle, Washington.
  2. She started gymnastics classes when she was a toddler (three years old, in fact) at Gymnastics East in Bellevue.
  3. She left the Pacific Northwest at the tender age of nine to train at the elite (and controversial) Great American Gymnastics Experience gym in Missouri—and then came back at 14 to compete in the Pacific Rim Championships in Everett, Washington…
  4. …Where her balance beam routine made headlines as being “harder than any other being performed in the world.”
  5. She missed the age cutoff for the 2012 Olympics by mere months...
  6. …But now she competes for the UCLA Bruins alongside Olympic gold medalist Kyla Ross. And while Ohashi didn’t get to compete at the 2012 Olympics, she bested Ross the year before at the 2011 U.S. Nationals.
  7. She’s known for high scores, but in 2016 she fell off a beam while competing—to be fair, it was only because its end fell offand attempting the most difficult dismount in the sport across the country.
  8. Muhammad Ali is the athlete she most admires.
  9. She has killer taste in music: Her floor routines have been set to Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, and Earth, Wind & Fire.
  10. She’s just 4 feet 10 inches tall, but her personality can fill a whole stadium. See for yourself:

Filed under
Olympics, Awards and Accolades, Seattleites
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Deli Matters

Brendan McGill Says Farewell to Hitchcock Deli Georgetown

1:17pm By Allecia Vermillion

Brew News

Fulcrum Coffee Is Open at 6th and Bell Street

10:17am By Rosin Saez

Local Eats

Washington Just Bagged 19 Good Food Awards

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Fun with Listicles

11 Seattle Eateries That Expanded to Other States

01/14/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: New Soup Dumplings and No Blue C Sushi

01/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 9–15

01/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

In Absinthia

Comedy Cabaret Bohemia Is Back

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 14–17

01/14/2019 By Aly Brady

Book Review

Is Thomas Kohnstamm’s Lake City the Novel Seattle Needs Right Now?

01/11/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 11–13

01/10/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Arts Notice

What’s Inside the Weird White Boxes at Third and Virginia?

01/09/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

01/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe