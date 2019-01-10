Weekend What to Do January 11–13

All Star Opera—which is, in fact, not an opera—performed at the Nectar Lounge on Tuesday night. Image: Courtesy Darren Zemanek

Thu, Jan 10–Sat, Jan 12

Seattle World Tour

For the second year, All Star Opera—a local funk and hip-hop six piece—is putting on its local World Tour: five consecutive shows with varying artists in local venues. Events started Tuesday, but the three forthcoming lineups are all worth a listen. Thursday is Kung Foo Grip, Chris King and the Gutterballs, and Marshall Law Band at the Crocodile. Friday is Cosmos, Tres Leches, and Gypsy Temple at Central Saloon. Saturday is La Fonda, Ralphy Davis, and Whitney Mongé at Columbia City Theater. All Star Opera performs at each, and the shows collect funds and clothing (bring some clothing!) for local nonprofit Mary’s Place. Various Location, $10

Fri, Jan 11

Yes Anderson

It’s been nearly 10 months since Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs arrived, and if your heart already yearns for new material, Jet City Improv has you covered. Join them for an original Anderson “film” complete with kooky characters, colorful getups, and coming-of-age shenanigans. Jet City Improv, $17

Sat, Jan 12

Up Close: The War to End All Wars

Following the centennial of Armistice Day last November, the Museum of History and Industry hosts its first interactive World War I exhibit. Bring and display your family’s unique artifacts as museum-goers explore the collective archive. The compiled exhibit will precede two talks on World War I, one on black soldiers’ contributions to the war effort and the other on the impact of the war on American women. Museum of History and Industry, $20

Sun, Jan 13

Make Your Own Font Party

Create a font of your handwriting (cramped, spidery, or otherwise) and get sent a downloadable file the same day. Push/Pull will provide art supplies, font grids and typography books as well as expert instruction. Push/Pull, $10

National Geographic Live: When Women Ruled the World

Coinciding with our new Congress, the most diverse in U.S. history, Benaroya Hall hosts a National Geographic Live event profiling the fierce, female rulers of ancient Egypt. UCLA professor and Egyptologist Dr. Kara Cooney will outline the lives of six female rulers (from the “cross-dressing king” Hatshepsut to the incestuous Cleopatra) and explore how they wielded power in a male-dominated world. Benaroya Hall, $28–$48