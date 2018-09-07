This Week in Restaurant News: Iron Chefs and Master Somms

Iron Chef Morimoto and Master Sommelier Elton Nichols keeping Seattle classy. Photos courtesy of Morimoto Management and Canlis' Instagram.

Openings

Macrina Bakery

As of yesterday, 19th Avenue East on Capitol Hill is home to the fifth location of this local bread bakery. Just like the other cafes, there will be a lot more than bread. Fresh baked pastries, croissants, cakes, tarts, and sandwiches, plus weekend brunch will round out the menu. The business also just hit 25 years of baking last month: Owner Leslie Mackie says the new shop is a “fabulous way to celebrate this milestone anniversary."

Coming Soon

Momosan Ramen and Sake

Famed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto announced this week that he’s opening a ramen and sake restaurant in Chinatown–International District next year, as reported by Eater Seattle. This will be the third outpost of Momosan; the other two locations are in New York and Waikiki Beach. Noodles will be the showrunner of the menu, but also expect Japanese bar snacks, grilled dishes, and yakitori, all with that Morimoto twist.

East Trading Co.

The latest tease on Instagram hints that this bar in the old Sun Liquor space on Pike Street will be opening any minute. It’s been almost a year since we first got word of the apothecary-style bar bringing fancy infusion cocktails and Korean and Chinese dishes to the Hill, and we are so ready to spin this “wheel of fortune of cocktails.”

Accolades

Canlis, Purple Wine Bar and Cafe, Stoneburner

Congratulations to three Seattle wine nerds: Elton Nichols, sommelier and cellarmaster at the legendary Canlis, Tyler Alden of Purple Wine Bar and Cafe and Claret, and James Lechner of Stoneburner, who all are among the country’s newest Master Sommeliers as of this week. They join a short list of some 250 others (and that’s the worldwide number) who have braved all four levels of the grueling tasting exams to achieve the master title.

Food and Drink Festivals

Cowabunga

It’s back, baby, this October 5–7. And, hey, there might even be baby back ribs. Early bird ticket pricing for Seattle Met’s second annual three-day tribute to all things meaty, local, and tasty are on sale now.

Washington Cider Week

The celebration of cider is upon us September 6–16. And we've rounded up 10 apple-fueled events.

Quick Sales

The Saint > Dacha Diner

As we noted last week, Quentin Ertel's electric pink taco-and-tequila temple shuttered. But, Eater Seattle reports, Ertel sold the Capitol Hill space on Olive Way to Independent Pizzeria owners Tom Siegal and John Heffernan. The duo will open Dacha Diner sometime in November or December, per an Instagram post, and will focus on New York–style Jewish food and Eastern European cuisine: "dumplings, cabbage rolls, blintzes, brisket, latkes, borscht, and pickles."