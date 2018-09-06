Weekend What to Do September 7–9

The Georgetown Steam Plant, a National Historic Landmark, is the central inspiration for David Lasky's forthcoming graphic novel. Image: Courtesy Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons

Sat, Sep 8

David Lasky and the Georgetown Steam Plant

The first graphic novel funded by the City of Seattle's public arts program mythicizes a mausoleum of Seattle's industrial past: the Georgetown Steamplant (which still hosts guided tours free and open to the public once a month). Local cartoonist David Lasky discusses the work in progress, accompanied by artist Jake Fennell's surrealistic VR tour of the plant and a screening of Chicago band Big Black's 1987 performance in the building. Fantagraphics, Free

Pistil Books Annual Outdoor Book Sale

This independent bookseller may have had to close its physical doors years ago, but Pistil Books remains very much alive online. The store takes to Capitol Hill at street level once again with a mix of rarer collectibles and choice bargains, for one and two dollars each. Capitol Hill, Free

Sat, Sep 8 & Sun, Sep 9

Prelude to a Kiss

Often seen as an AIDS allegory, this play follows a young couple's conundrum: The husband tries to surmise whether his beautiful young wife, while on honeymoon, changed bodies with an ailing man in his seventies. Through October 6. 12th Avenue Arts, $27–$36

Gravity Jokes

A lineup of local artists including Khadija Tarver and E.T. Russian seek to add a little levity to the gravitas of their sculptures. The pieces here incorporate both humor and force by communicating jokes about—or with—gravity. Through October 20. Hedreen Gallery, Free

All Weekend

Sweet Dreams: The Music of Patsy Cline

One of the first female breakout stars in country, Patsy Cline also elevated the genre above its salt of the earth homeliness, making it into silky, haunting pop. After this tribute to the late great Patsy, don't be surprised if you find those leaving the show belting out, "straaaange." The Triple Door, $20–$22