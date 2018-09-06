10 Ways to Celebrate Cider Week

Over 150 different ciders will quench the city of Seattle at the eighth annual Cider Summit.

Washington is just one of 10 states in the U.S. celebrating a cider week. But in a region producing more apples than any other in the country, it’s no surprise the Eighth Annual Washington Cider Week spans closer to two: September 6–16. That’s 11 days of over 70 tap takeovers and cider showdowns. Needless to say, Seattle is ready to pour out an apple-fueled, gluten-free cold one and show the rest of the country how it’s done.

To the cider connoisseurs and non, we give you 10 hard cider must-hit events.

Schilling Cider House

Thu, Sept 6

From 6–9pm, challenge cider makers to a game of Jenga and test out their special limited releases at this craft cider bar in Fremont. Cake and ice cream will obviously be in attendance in celebration of their fourth birthday. Oh, and they’ve invited your dog, too.

Alpenfire and Zeek’s Pizza Collab

Sept 6–16

Combine mild summers with the foggy mist of Discovery Bay and you’ve got the West Coast’s first release of Alpenfire’s organic 2017 harvest ciders of Port Townsend. Alpenfire will pour pints alongside $10 growlers all week at every location of Zeek’s Pizza. Can’t leave the house to celebrate cider? That’s no excuse, because it’s 25 percent off all cider deliveries of cans and growlers to celebrate Zeek’s 25th anniversary, too.

Rootwood Cider Company

Sept 6–16

Though it’s a small family-owned craft cider company based in Manson, the Koenig family goes big with more than 50 acres of apples, three orchards, and over 100 years of apple farming family tradition. By reservation, it’s yours to tour for $20, with an included cider tasting, and the glass to keep.

Locust Cider Taprooms

Sept 6–16

After taproom founder Jason Spears found out his daughter was diagnosed with a brain condition known as hydrocephalus, he made cider his foundation for charity. A portion of all sales of bottles and cans go directly to the Hydrocephalus Association, and, for the entirety of Cider Week, he’ll feature a special cider in each taproom of Woodinville, Ballard, and Tacoma. To finish with some oomph, on Sept 15 and 16, purchase a flight and receive a second for free.

Seattle Cider Summit

Sept 7 & 8

The region’s largest cider festival is back for its ninth year in which you can peruse some 150 different ciders on South Lake Union Discovery Center Lawn. Capitol Cider is hosting the after party, so mix and mingle with cider makers alongside $1 off drafts all night with your Cider Summit ticket; the Core Ensemble’s Coaster Show might even show up for a little improv on the side.

Snake Bite Showdown

Sept 9–16

Four different ciders, one brewery. Showcasing snakebites (an intriguing beer and cider pairing) from Elemental, Seattle Cider, Portland Cider Company, and Locust in Hellbent Brewery just north of Seattle, these four cideries will battle it out booze style in support of the state’s finest fall fruit.

Portland Cider Company

Wed, Sept 12

It’s cider cocktail hour, so muddle the mint and slice up the granny smith. From 6–11, Schilling Cider House is joining forces with Portland Cider Company to pour out cider-inspired mojitos, sangria, and greyhounds. Talk about a new kind of pairing we can work with.

Finnriver Farm and Cidery

Sat, Sept 15

Rarely can you beat a weekend on the Olympic Peninsula, but this time it’s in cider country. Pick and putz around a handful of local farms and orchards with the Jefferson County Farm Tour, or binge on apple donuts with live music and dancing at Finnriver, an 80-acre stretch of Chimacum Valley and restored salmon stream.

Seattle Cider Company

Sat, Sept 15

Enjoy a sunny Seattle on the outdoor patio, with shuffleboard, a pool table, and darts at the Woods Ciderhouse and Taproom from 1–7 as Seattle Cider collaborates with City Fruit, a local nonprofit feeding thousands of local families, for the annual City Fruit Cider release. The cider itself features more than 40 varieties of local apples and proceeds will benefit City Fruit’s annual harvest.

Nashi Orchards

Sun, Sept 16

It’s a sunset dinner at the orchard. If that doesn’t sound romantic enough, enjoy cider paired with fire-roasted, locally raised lamb, chicken, and game prepared by Pink Tractor Farm’s Chef Dave. From 5–10, you’ll hit this Vashon Island orchard and winery just in time for the sun's descent, and more than enough heirloom apples to pair.