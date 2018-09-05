  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 5–11

The week in which: Italian Americans throw a festa in Georgetown, Trove turns four years old, and Resistencia Coffee hosts a Cambodian popup.

By Grace Madigan 9/5/2018 at 9:00am

Stop by Trove this Monday night for a complimentary barbecue buffet in celebration of their 4th anniversary.

Image: Olivia Brent

Sept 7 & 8
9th Annual Cider Summit
Cider lovers can rejoice as Thursday marks the beginning of the 11-day long Washington Cider Week. South Lake Union hosts the 9th annual Cider Summit featuring over 150 ciders. Get a special souvenir tasting glass and 16 tasting tickets for $35 if you buy ahead of time. Or spend an extra $10 for VIP early access and 24 tickets. Best of all: You can bring the dog; there's even a special "dog lounge" for all the good pups.

Sat, Sept 8
Cambodian Food Popup
Take a break from your usual pad thai and instead head to South Park's Resistencia Coffee for Kirirom's Cambodian popup. Get a taste of street food made from scratch with ingredients sourced from local Cambodian and Asian markets. The menu is small but you'll still find yourself ruminating over which to try: housemade red curry, rice noodles sauteed with tofu or beef, a green curry with tilapia. Each dish is $14 and will come in takeout containers to carry home in case you can't snag one of the few tables inside the cafe. 

Sat, Sept 8
4th Annual Sweet Corn Festival
Corn is as versatile of a vegetable as they come. Eat it off the cob, bake it into some sweet cornbread or pop some kernels for a salty snack—whatever it is you need, corn has you covered. Celebrate the golden veg in Snohomish on Bob's Corn farm. Gnaw on some roasted corn and kettle corn, or compete in a corn shucking contest—yes that thing your mom made you do to help with dinner may actually come in handy, finally. If you feel pretty secure in your sense of direction, try out one of their corn mazes and see who really has the brains in your group. 

Sept 7–9
San Gennaro Festival of Seattle
If you look up Saint Januarius—the Latin name of the saint this festival celebrates—the first Google search suggestion will yield "Saint Januarius blood miracle." Fear not. The festival, as we know it here in the U.S., centers on Italian immigrants and their culture (less so the blood of an old saint which liquifies every so often). Georgetown will host this street fair which includes Italian food, beer, wine, and music. Best yet, admission is free. Head to the beer-slash-wine garden early to get raffle tickets and a special swag bag. And if you want to really get into the spirit of the holiday, Puget Sound Blood Center is holding a blood drive during the event.

Mon, Sept 10
Trove's 4th Anniversary Party
The best parties are those with food—that's obvious. But what makes parties even better are those with free food, like really good free food, which is why you should mark yourself busy this Monday night. Rachel Yang's Trove is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a complimentary barbecue buffet, a cash bar, trivia, and prizes. Last seating for the restaurant is at 8pm, get there by 9 to make the most of the party. No reservations needed, just show up ready to eat. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. Thank you! 

