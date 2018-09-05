Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

Her expression sums up our feelings perfectly. Image: Fabletics

We love a good yoga pant, a perfect cozy hoodie, a sexy sports bra, and basically all of the attire that make outdoor activities more comfortable and not entirely style-less. (Just see our article "Sportswear That Doesn't Sacrifice Style for Function" from the August issue of Seattle Met.) Fabletics has brought all of that to their new brick and mortar retail location in The Bellevue Collection, the first ever in the Pacific Northwest. Cofounded by Kate Hudson in 2013, this lifestyle active women's clothing brand is best known as an online store that has exploded in popularity over the years. It's getting physical with lots of locations popping up, and there's expected to be 75 more in addition to the existing 25, in the United States and elsewhere. And now we have a brick and mortar on the Eastside.

New Bellevue location reveals a clean, natural, and inviting environment for all those in need of some new lifestyle threads. Image: Fabletics

The Fabletics team is celebrating their fifth anniversary in style, unveiling a new look for their stores."We wanted to build an inclusive community for all women [who] live an active lifestyle," stated Hudson in a release. "And I am delighted to bring that to the amazing women of Seattle." And, get this, the Bellevue location is the first to unveil the new concept.

That new concept brings technological "touch points"—retail jargon for modern point-of-sale features—into the space alongside organic textures, with the hope to make the shopping experience seamless for guests. The new software will allow customers to request different sizes, colors, check availability, and even get some styling tips without having to leave the dressing room. Yes, you heard right: There will be no dashing out of the dressing room half-dressed frantically searching for different options.

There's also a legging bar, and a selfie wall to document the occasion—'gram or it never happened. The 1,800 square foot space is full of natural colors, grays and whites, an almost blank canvaslike atmosphere for their vibrant patterned threads, as well as neutral options. There's a wide variety of sizes, ranging from XXS to 3X, so a little something for all of the Fabletics community, which includes over 1.4 million members across ten countries.

With rivals such as Lululemon, Nike, and Tory Burch Sport, Fabletics continues to grow, surpassing $300 million in annual revenue, and a goal to double that revenue in the next three years. Members get some pretty hot deals, so be sure to inquire within. The doors officially opened over the Labor Day weekend, and customers can now pop in during business hours Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and 11 to 7 on Sunday.