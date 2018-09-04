  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 4–6

A grammy-winning rock band, a crash course on the Clash, and a party in an urban basecamp.

By Landon Groves 9/4/2018 at 8:49am

The War On Drugs are bringing their Dylan-esque sound to the Paramount this Thursday during a victory lap for their latest album.

Image: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Tue, Sept. 4
Haunted Summer
Husband-and-wife duo Bridgette Moody and John Seasons started Haunted Summer with what was supposed to be a one-off show back in 2012. Now, over half a decade later, the California natives are bringing their own brand of psychedelia on tour, along with West Coast favorites Gold Casio. Sunset Tavern, $10

Wed, Sept. 5
Mark Andersen: We Are the Clash
The Clash must be one of the most written-about bands in American history. In We Are the Clash: Reagan, Thatcher and the Last Stand of the Band That Mattered, Mark Andersen focuses on the band in its final days—namely, their struggle for relevance after kicking out guitarist Mick Jones and drummer Topper Headon. KEXP Gathering Space, Free 

Thu, Sept. 6
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs began their ascent in 2008 with Wagonwheel Blues, an impressive debut album that drew inspiration from Highway 61-era Bob Dylan and established the band as a modern reincarnation of American folk. They’ve blown up since then, and last year’s A Deeper Understanding—meticulously detailed, layered record—snagged them the Grammy for best rock album. Paramount Theatre, $44

SDF Opening Party
The Collective, a new “urban basecamp” that opened in April, is hosting a party to kick off the two-week long Seattle Design Festival. Here you can sample the private club’s High Tide restaurant and bar while discussing design in the public realm. The Collective, $25 suggested donation

Filed under
Sunset Tavern, KEXP, Grand Illusion Cinema
Show Comments
In this Article

SDF Opening Party

7:00 PM $25 suggested donation The Collective

The Collective, a new “urban basecamp” that opened in April, is hosting a party to kick off the two-week long Seattle Design Festival. Here you can sample th...

Concerts

The War On Drugs

7:30 PM $44 Paramount Theatre

The War on Drugs began their ascent in 2008 with Wagonwheel Blues, an impressive debut album that drew inspiration from Highway 61-era Bob Dylan and establis...

Books & Talks

Mark Andersen: We Are the Clash

Free KEXP

The Clash may be one of the most written-about bands in American history. In We Are the Clash: Reagan, Thatcher and the Last Stand of the Band That Mattered,...

Concerts

Haunted Summer

$10 Sunset Tavern

Husband-and-wife duo Bridgette Moody and John Seasons started Haunted Summer with what was supposed to be a one-off show back in 2012. Now, over half a decad...

Related Content

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 21–24

05/21/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Local Talent

Fiendish Conversation with Ruler's Matt Batey

09/05/2018 By Stefan Milne

Discount Drama

6 Spots to Catch Cheap Movies

07/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

End-of-Year Emotions

The Belltown Gods Giveth; The Belltown Gods Taketh Away

12/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 5–11

09/05/2018 By Grace Madigan

Brew News

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery Is the Place to Be in the Waning Days of Summer

09/04/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Katheryn Grice

Fun With Listicles

11 Essential Spots for Seafood in Seattle

09/04/2018 By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Doughnuts and Pasta and Ikura-Topped Hot Dogs

08/31/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Barstool Dispatch

East Trading Co. Is a Fun Addition to Capitol Hill's Bar Scene

08/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

Seattle Met's Three-Day Food Festival, Cowabunga, Is Back

08/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Local Talent

Fiendish Conversation with Ruler's Matt Batey

09/05/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 4–6

09/04/2018 By Landon Groves

Home For Orphans

How One Seattle Pirate Radio Station Is Making the Local Scene Think Globally

08/31/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Light Moves

Artist Maja Petric Creates a Cosmos at MadArt Studio

08/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 31–September 3

08/30/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

10 Artists to See at Bumbershoot 2018

08/29/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

#SaveTheShowbox

Showbox Owner Sues the City

09/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: City Light, Teachers Strike, and Paul Allen

09/04/2018 By Grace Madigan

Mayor's Office

Durkan Nominates Debra Smith as Next Seattle City Light CEO

08/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Initiative 1639, Smoky Skies, and Sexual Violence Against Indigenous Women

08/28/2018 By Grace Madigan

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 27–September 3

08/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Talk IRL

Come Hang with Seattle Met for an Evening of Style

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Hanging out

New Rock Climbing Gym Opens in SoDo

09/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe