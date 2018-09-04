What to Do After Work September 4–6

The War On Drugs are bringing their Dylan-esque sound to the Paramount this Thursday during a victory lap for their latest album. Image: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Tue, Sept. 4

Haunted Summer

Husband-and-wife duo Bridgette Moody and John Seasons started Haunted Summer with what was supposed to be a one-off show back in 2012. Now, over half a decade later, the California natives are bringing their own brand of psychedelia on tour, along with West Coast favorites Gold Casio. Sunset Tavern, $10

Wed, Sept. 5

Mark Andersen: We Are the Clash

The Clash must be one of the most written-about bands in American history. In We Are the Clash: Reagan, Thatcher and the Last Stand of the Band That Mattered, Mark Andersen focuses on the band in its final days—namely, their struggle for relevance after kicking out guitarist Mick Jones and drummer Topper Headon. KEXP Gathering Space, Free

Thu, Sept. 6

The War on Drugs

The War on Drugs began their ascent in 2008 with Wagonwheel Blues, an impressive debut album that drew inspiration from Highway 61-era Bob Dylan and established the band as a modern reincarnation of American folk. They’ve blown up since then, and last year’s A Deeper Understanding—meticulously detailed, layered record—snagged them the Grammy for best rock album. Paramount Theatre, $44

SDF Opening Party

The Collective, a new “urban basecamp” that opened in April, is hosting a party to kick off the two-week long Seattle Design Festival. Here you can sample the private club’s High Tide restaurant and bar while discussing design in the public realm. The Collective, $25 suggested donation