  1. Travel & Outdoors

Hanging out

New Rock Climbing Gym Opens in SoDo

Momentum is the second bouldering-centric space in the city. Look, Ma, no ropes!

By Katheryn Grice 9/4/2018 at 11:27am

Can't help but smile when completing a route at Momentum's new digs. 

Image: Jon Vickers

In a city of firsts—first Starbucks, first grunge, first place to make socks and sandals a fashion statement—here's one you may not know: Seattle is home to America's first climbing gym, Vertical World. More than 30 years later, the indoor spaces have proliferated across the region; now a new gym devoted to bouldering opens in SoDo Saturday.

Momentum Indoor Climbing is a chain with six locations around Utah and Texas, and the SoDo space will be its first Seattle location. The focus is similar to that of Beacon Hill's Seattle Bouldering Project; bouldering is a kind of climbing done without ropes, on shorter walls. But that doesn't mean it's necessarily easy. The routes, also called problems, can require intricate and difficult skills.  

Momentum opens with 7,000 square feet of bouldering space.

Image: Jon Vickers

The new 19,200 square-foot Momentum space, a former Sears Auto Center next to Home Depot on First Avenue, has a cardio room, yoga space, and weight room. There's even a section near the entrance displaying local art. Owners hope to eventually open a snack and drink bar inside.

The gym uses Walltopia walls, which emphasize a 3D shape for climbing and offer a high density of routes on every surface. Handholds are periodically rearranged on the wall to form routes, and the people who design them are experts at planning how a person can move up the wall. Momentum brought in Mark Mercer from Florida, a former director of route setting for Aiguille Rock Climbing Center and route setter for USA Climbing, and Moé Corbett, an experienced competitive climber. 

The multicolored holds may make the indoor gym look like a rainbow, but they are meant to mimic actual rocks. "Momentum creates routes that are fun and exciting, but also mirror a realistic climbing style outside," says operations director Chris McFarland. What isn't the same as the great outdoors: the pads that line the floor. They create a soft landing for anyone coming off the wall—either on purpose or by accident.

Saturday's grand opening will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9am, followed by free climbing until 11pm. A live DJ, food truck, and beer bar will liven the big event, and demo climbing shoes are provided by Mad Rock Climbing. The opening is the first sign of Momentum's, well, momentum: The chain plans to open a rope gym in early 2019—a block from Seattle Bouldering Project.

Filed under
Outdoor Recreation, Store Opening, Climbing
Show Comments

Related Content

Cover Story

29 Epic Washington State Park Adventures

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Feature

White Users Dominate the Outdoors Nationwide, and the Pacific Northwest Is No Exception

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 5–11

09/05/2018 By Grace Madigan

Brew News

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery Is the Place to Be in the Waning Days of Summer

09/04/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Katheryn Grice

Fun With Listicles

11 Essential Spots for Seafood in Seattle

09/04/2018 By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Doughnuts and Pasta and Ikura-Topped Hot Dogs

08/31/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Barstool Dispatch

East Trading Co. Is a Fun Addition to Capitol Hill's Bar Scene

08/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

Seattle Met's Three-Day Food Festival, Cowabunga, Is Back

08/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Local Talent

Fiendish Conversation with Ruler's Matt Batey

09/05/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 4–6

09/04/2018 By Landon Groves

Home For Orphans

How One Seattle Pirate Radio Station Is Making the Local Scene Think Globally

08/31/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Light Moves

Artist Maja Petric Creates a Cosmos at MadArt Studio

08/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 31–September 3

08/30/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

10 Artists to See at Bumbershoot 2018

08/29/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

#SaveTheShowbox

Showbox Owner Sues the City

09/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: City Light, Teachers Strike, and Paul Allen

09/04/2018 By Grace Madigan

Mayor's Office

Durkan Nominates Debra Smith as Next Seattle City Light CEO

08/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Initiative 1639, Smoky Skies, and Sexual Violence Against Indigenous Women

08/28/2018 By Grace Madigan

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 27–September 3

08/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Talk IRL

Come Hang with Seattle Met for an Evening of Style

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Hanging out

New Rock Climbing Gym Opens in SoDo

09/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe