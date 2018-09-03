Wear What When September 3–10

Glasswing never ceases to bring the sexy, the chick, and the ever-classy looks to the streets of Seattle. Image: AJ Ragasa

Thu, Sept 6

Fall Preview Shopping Event

Sell Your Sole Consignment Boutique reveals what they've been piling up and gathering together over the months. Be the first to see their new fall additions at their Fall Preview Shopping Event this Thursday from 6:30 to 9:30. They'll even give a personal styling session with plenty of drinks to go around.

Fri, Sept 7

Moorea Seal and Cone and Steiner's 2018 Fall Fashion Show

Two of our favorites are joining forces this Friday for their first ever fashion show celebration: Moorea Seal and Cone and Steiner are celebrating Fall Fashion week in the best way this Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 for a night of new threads revealed, sips, and swag bags. Be some of the first to see what's popping this fall and enjoy a VIP experience after the show with some tunes from local DJ. Snag a ticket in advance, and get ready to party.

Sat, Sept 8

SoDo Flea Market

Yes, the Flea Market—the place where 60 local vendors give you the best of vintage clothing, handmade goods, home decor, and more—is back this Saturday.

Sat, Sept 8

Urban Plant Shop Popup

Seattle's open-air Saturday Market just got a little sexier with the Urban Plant Shop Popup this Saturday from 11 to 4. Local shops and products will be there to answer your questions and provide you with perhaps the perfect green friend to take home.

Sun, Sept 9

Lazy Daisy Vintage Market

Sundays are the sweet lazy day laced with the realization that Monday is just around the corner, so, what better way to spend this bittersweet day than at a vintage market? Indian Summer is hosting this lovely mini art and vintage market at Clock-Out Lounge from 1 to 6.

Sept 8 & 9

Citywide Summer Warehouse Sale

This weekend is one for staying in town, folks. Some of our favorite designers are coming together in the hip and unusual space that has been transformed into a hole-in-the-wall gallery and multi-use venue by Lovecitylove. Formally home to a laundromat, you'll be pleasantly surprised with how it's been transformed. This weekend from 11 to 6 on Saturday and Sunday, Glasswing is hosting vendors like Baby and Co., Hammer and Awl, Prism, Indian Summer Vintage, and Likelihood, to name just a few. Munch on some cream-filled sugar-coated delights by General Porpoise, and sip some wine from Union Wine. Basically, you can stay all day and bask in all the beautiful goods dressing up this hip venue for the weekend.

