  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 28–30

Record releases, Friedberger in Columbia City, and cinema du jour at SIFF.

By Stefan Milne 9/27/2018 at 9:31am

NPR's Joshua Johnson talks Friday night. 

Image: Courtesy Humanities Washington

All Weekend
French Cinema Now
SIFF’s contemporary French cinema fest is back. You can catch the doppelganger romp When Margaux Meets Margaux on Friday; the almost self-parodically French looking A Paris Education on Saturday; and Château on Sunday, an lively story about the leader (Jacky Ido from Inglorious Basterds) of a crew of street hustlers. Thru Oct 4, SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

Fri, Sept 28
NPR’s Joshua Johnson: How to Talk with America
For this installment of Humanities Washington’s Think and Drink series (exactly what it sounds like: thinky talks paired with sauce), Joshua Johnson, host of NPR’s nightly newscast 1A, joins Pulitzer Prize–nominated KUOW reporter Sydney Brownstone to talk about journalism’s role in the nation—a topic vital at a time when a prominent figure decrying the news cycle is merely another part of the news cycle. Wing Luke Museum, Free (but register here)

Sat, Sept 29
Eleanor Friedberger
While Friedberger's old band, the Fiery Furnaces, was weird in a gleeful artkid way, her solo music tempers the oddity but still finds her taking risks. Listen, for example, to this year's "My Jesus Phase," which finds her affixing flinty goth pop to a scrambled modernist timeline about her trying to read a book. Columbia City Theater, $15

Sun, Sept 30
Red Ribbon and Spesh Split Album Release
Red Ribbon plays dreamy, ominous indie. Spesh plays Cure-like art rock. Both are good and both release albums on Sunday night at Barboza. Spesh's has a doberman smoking a cigarette on the cover. Sounds like a party. Barboza, $12

Filed under
Siff, Kuow, Npr
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Red Ribbon and Spesh Album Release

$12 Barboza

Red Ribbon plays lofi avant-pop. Spesh plays glistening Smithsish, Cureish art rock. Both are releasing albums on Sunday night. Spesh's has a doberman smokin...

Concerts

Eleanor Friedberger

$15 Columbia City Theater

While Friedberger's old band, the Fiery Furnaces, was weird in a gleeful artkid way, her solo music tempers the oddity but still finds her taking risks. List...

Books & Talks

NPR’s Joshua Johnson: How to Talk with America

Free Wing Luke Museum

For this installment of Humanities Washington’s Think and Drink series (exactly what it sounds like: thinky talks paired with sauce), Joshua Johnson, host of...

Film

French Cinema Now

7:00 PM $14 SIFF Cinema Uptown

SIFF’s contemporary French cinema fest is back. You can catch the doppelganger romp When Margaux Meets Margaux on Friday; the almost self-parodically French ...

Eat & Drink

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Year in Review

It's Been a Year: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2018

12/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

You GUYS!

Ummm, Salumi Is Making Cookies Now

12/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 19–25

12/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Holiday Bummers

Some Growing Pains for Sun Liquor's Eggnog

12/18/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat With Your Eyes

Froot Captures the Woes of Online Dating and Millennials' Penchant for LaCroix

12/18/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Arts & Culture

Year in Review

10 Great Seattle Arts Moments in 2018

12/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ring in 2019

10 New Year's Eve Parties to Catch

12/26/2018 By Stefan Milne and Anne Dennon

The White Christmas Album

A Very Didion Christmas Slouches Towards Hugo House

12/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 21–23

12/20/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Local Talent

Kassa Overall and Stas THEE Boss Are Throwing a Hip-Hop Holiday Party

12/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat With Your Eyes

Froot Captures the Woes of Online Dating and Millennials' Penchant for LaCroix

12/18/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Travel

9 Incredible Long Weekend Getaways

12/28/2018 By Allison Williams

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

2018 Look Back

What's In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 "Trends"

12/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

2018 Look Back

The Year in Seattle Style

12/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Seattle Met Staff

Style File

Jeanette Svensk Li Is a Fashion Phenom

12/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 24–30

12/20/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

'Tis the Season

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

12/19/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe