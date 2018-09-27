Weekend What to Do September 28–30

NPR's Joshua Johnson talks Friday night. Image: Courtesy Humanities Washington

All Weekend

French Cinema Now

SIFF’s contemporary French cinema fest is back. You can catch the doppelganger romp When Margaux Meets Margaux on Friday; the almost self-parodically French looking A Paris Education on Saturday; and Château on Sunday, an lively story about the leader (Jacky Ido from Inglorious Basterds) of a crew of street hustlers. Thru Oct 4, SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

Fri, Sept 28

NPR’s Joshua Johnson: How to Talk with America

For this installment of Humanities Washington’s Think and Drink series (exactly what it sounds like: thinky talks paired with sauce), Joshua Johnson, host of NPR’s nightly newscast 1A, joins Pulitzer Prize–nominated KUOW reporter Sydney Brownstone to talk about journalism’s role in the nation—a topic vital at a time when a prominent figure decrying the news cycle is merely another part of the news cycle. Wing Luke Museum, Free (but register here)

Sat, Sept 29

Eleanor Friedberger

While Friedberger's old band, the Fiery Furnaces, was weird in a gleeful artkid way, her solo music tempers the oddity but still finds her taking risks. Listen, for example, to this year's "My Jesus Phase," which finds her affixing flinty goth pop to a scrambled modernist timeline about her trying to read a book. Columbia City Theater, $15

Sun, Sept 30

Red Ribbon and Spesh Split Album Release

Red Ribbon plays dreamy, ominous indie. Spesh plays Cure-like art rock. Both are good and both release albums on Sunday night at Barboza. Spesh's has a doberman smoking a cigarette on the cover. Sounds like a party. Barboza, $12