Praise the Burger Gods—Shake Shack Opens October 6

It's finally happening. Image: Shake Shack

It feels like a lifetime ago that we first announced Shake Shack's Seattle arrival and its Canlis connections. But at long last, the popular NYC burger chain beloved for its crinkly cut fries and Shackburgers will arrive in South Lake Union at 2115 Westlake Ave on October 6 at 11am. We wouldn't be surprised to see a queue of camping chairs materialize along Westlake Ave in the coming days. (The first 100 folks through the door will earn some T-shirt swag—and bragging rights.)

As we noted last week, Shake Shack's Seattle outpost—one of just a few West Coast locations, period—will be the first place where the company has devoted every major element of one of its burgers to decidedly local ingredients. How very Seattle. Dubbed the Montlake Double Cut, Shake Shack's ode to the Emerald City comes in the form of a double cheeseburger topped with Just Jack cheese from Beecher’s, caramelized onions, and a grainy mustard-mayo.

Other regional favorites pop up elsewhere, like inside a few frozen custard concretes. Deputy (and dining) editor Allecia Vermillion already pines for the “Coffee and Croissant” vanilla concrete, made with those chunks of dark Theo’s, coffee caramel sauce, and brittle made from Sea Wolf croissants.

Care for a libation? Beer comes flowing from the like of Fremont Brewing , Black Raven Brewing Co. , Aslan Brewing Co. and Reuben's Brews.

And not that it's seasonally viable for much longer, but the 3,000-plus-square-foot space will have an outdoor patio, as well as ample indoor seating beside an art installation by local artist, Jesse Brown , whose work you may already recognize around town—Villa Jerada spice labels, murals down in SoDo, K Ba-Nana Korean beauty popup shop in U Village.

But perhaps the true art dwells in a combo order of crinkle cut fries and quintessential burger. Hours will be 11 to 11 daily.