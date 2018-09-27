Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

  1. Travel & Outdoors
We're due to hit peak foliage in mid-to-late October, so grab your PSL and get ‘gramming at these destinations around Washington.

By Sara Marie D’Eugenio 9/27/2018 at 10:00am

Leavenworth's Waterfront Park

Image: Shutterstock by Roman Khomlyak

After attending the 2018 Autumn Leaf Festival and Parade in Leavenworth on September 29 and 30, take a short walk through the Waterfront Park. Between the fog from the Cascades, the bright yellow leaves, and the Wenatchee River, you’re sure to grab a few otherworldly photos.

Rockwood Farm Driveway

The infamous driveway is a short and scenic trip from Seattle. There is no parking and unless you have an Airbnb reservation at one of the cottages, you'll need to stay outside the gates.

Downtown Issaquah

Issaquah has quite a few time-traveling landmarks. First stop, grab a friend and head to the charming Issaquah Depot Museum (78 First Ave NW). After a quick wardrobe change into '40s flair, head to the Hailstone Feed Store and Shell Gas Station (232 Front Street North)—also magical during the winter. Finally, fill up at the 1950s XXX Root Beer, where if you plan it right, you can wander the parking lot at one of their weekly car shows. Bring cash!

Mount Rainier Railroad

Image: Allens Photographic

Grab a window seat (and a sweater) and let an old steam train take you through the foothills of Mt. Rainier.

Kubota Gardens

Image: Shutterstock by Adrian Baras

Gingko and Japanese maple trees. Enough said.

University of Washington's Campus
 

We often think of the cherry blossoms when photographing at the Quad, but don’t sleep on it during the fall.

Craven Farm

With their fall festival already in full swing, Craven Farm allows you to do it all in one place: pick your own pumpkin, navigate a corn maze, go on a hay ride, and even sling apples at wooden targets.

