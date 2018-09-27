Cowabunga Preview: Seared Is a Night of Steak and Cake

Steak on tots was one of last year's best bites at Seared courtesy of Red Cow. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

As Seattle Met's three-day marathon of all things meat returns October 5–7, we're taking a closer look at Cowabunga's various happenings. There will be barbecue and beer, many a brunchy thing, Washington wines, desserts, and the gluttonous list goes on. But Saturday night is something to behold. Seared is Cowabunga's love letter to cake, steak, and swank.



When the clock strikes 7:30, the primal nature of fire, smoke, and meat will tango with the indulgent overtones of a layer cake standoff, cocktails, and a drag show. And it will all go down at the South Lake Union Discovery Lawn.

Under a grand tent the likes of Jason Wilson (Miller's Guild, the Lakehouse, and a forthcoming restaurant by Pike Place Market), Manu Alfau (Manu's Bodega, Gold Bar and Oro Kitchen), Bellevue's Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi, RN74, Brambling Cross, and Asadero will be serving up incredible steak bites—Snake River Wagyu beef, anyone? The answer is, as always, a resounding yes. As for dessert, we can look forward to layered cake constructions from the baking masterminds of Kevin Moulder of Cubes Baking Co., who, by the way, took home the sweet win at last year's Seared, Charlie Dunmire of Deep Sea Sugar and Salt Bakery, and Bakery Nouveau.

After we're all good and stuffed with steak, cake, and drinks our master of ceremony for the night, Poison Waters, will kick things off at a late-night drag show on the main stage. It's going to be epic in only Seared can be. Seared's all-inclusive tickets start at $125.