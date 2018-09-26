Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 26–October 2

Caffe Umbria gets caffeinated this National Coffee Day at all three locations in Ballard, Pioneer Square, and Westlake. Image: Annamaria Gatlin

Now thru Oct 5

Oktoberfests About Town

Seattle boasts first place in German restaurants per capita and fourth place in Oktoberfests and parties per capita, so it’s no surprise the city knows how to do Oktoberfest. Enjoy firkin keg tappings and hoist a stein at locations like Die Bierstube, Shultzy's, Feierabend and Rhine Haus. To our biergarten-lovers and stein-searching friends, there's still plenty of time to imbibe some Bavarian beer around the city.

Wed, Sept 26

Dine Out to Save Garden House

Beacon Hill businesses are joining forces to protect a beloved gathering space, Garden House, which has been a community gem and greenspace—Girls Scouts meetings, weddings, arts organizations’ after school classes—since 1924. But the building’s owners have recently put it up for sale for a cool 1.75 million. In response the neighborhood’s dedicated to securing a landmark status for the local treasure, and places like Perihelion Brewery, Bar del Corso, the Station coffee house, the Oak, and more are donating a portion of Wednesday’s sales (around 10 to 20 percent) to preserving Garden House. —Rosin Saez

Thu, Sept 27

Hotel Interurban's Five-Course Oktoberfeast

Because Oktoberfest is about more than just biergartens. The recently-debuted Hotel Interurban’s Waterleaf Restaurant and Bar will shower Seattle in five courses of Bavarian-inspired fare. Prost to Hassenpfeffer (rabbit with brown butter honeycomb,) Schweinshaxe (heritage pork with braeburn apples,) and banana bread pain perdue drizzled in espresso glaze. Each course will be sautéed and seasoned under executive chef Sean Prater, and in typical Oktoberfest fashion, accompanied by one of Odin Brewing Company’s Belgian biers.

Sat, Sept 29

Caffè Umbria Celebrates National Coffee Day

Let’s be honest, when Seattle boasts over 800 coffee shops and remains the birthplace of the world’s largest coffee chain, every day might as well be National Coffee Day. But in true caffeine celebration this Saturday, Caffè Umbria will pour out an endless supply of shots at their cafes in Ballard, Pioneer Square, and Westlake from open to close. In addition to a release of new fall-inspired drinks like the honey pepper latte and blood orange espresso soda, 10 percent of proceeds will go towards the Salt and Light Coalition, supporting female trafficking survivors. It goes without saying, let’s make it a double.

Sat, Sept 29

Hawktoberfest Car Show

Ever been so dedicated to a sports team, you’ve literally painted thousands of dollars of your property team colors of neon green and navy blue, with a big ole truck-sized hawk on the side just to prove your love? Believe it or not, that kind of devotion exists. Spend a day with Seattle’s closest family of Seahawk fans and enjoy Kent Downtown Partnership’s free afternoon of face paint, mohawks, capes, and yes, tricked out Seahawk cars. Apparently decked-out modes of transportation isn’t limited to cars either, because in years’ past, even a famed green and blue miniature pony has made an appearance. Indulge in Legendary Doughnuts and Big Dogs’—in their words—“biggest weiner around” alongside live music, raffle prizes, and, of course, plenty of Seahawk swag.

Sept 29 & 30

The 42nd Annual Wooden Boat Festival on Lake Union

When it looks like the Seattle sun might peak out for another weekend, it’s tough to resist an old-fashioned, down-home waterfront event celebrating our maritime traditions. Kick back in the beer garden with a variety of food truck fare as classic sailboats soar by, or jump aboard and take a trip on Lake Union while meeting the owners of over 80 registered boats by sail, row, paddle, steam, electric, and power. Additional events include a variety of historic ship tours, sailboat races, and boatbuilding contests. Honestly, you can even raise a pinky sipping tea aboard the Lotus yacht.

Cowabunga Is Almost Here

Oct 5–7, South Lake Discovery Lawn

Seattle Met’s best and brightest have been busy brainstorming bovine-related puns, which can only mean one thing: Cowabunga is back. Our three-day bacchanalia of beef and other Northwest delights takes South Lake Union by storm October 5–7 with a lineup of excellent Seattle chefs, live entertainment, cool demos, copious amounts of beverages, and a million other great things aimed directly at our food scene’s most dedicated fans (aka you). Ticket prices depend upon which event is calling your name: seafood-fueled Boysterous, Beer and BBQ, Seared (steak o’rama), Country Brunch (which is family friendly).

