  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 26–October 2

The week in which: Caffè Umbria tackles a caffeine-centered holiday, food trucks and sailboats parade around Lake Union, and Oktoberfests kick off across the city.

By Christina Ausley 9/26/2018 at 9:00am

Caffe Umbria gets caffeinated this National Coffee Day at all three locations in Ballard, Pioneer Square, and Westlake.

Image: Annamaria Gatlin

Now thru Oct 5
Oktoberfests About Town
Seattle boasts first place in German restaurants per capita and fourth place in Oktoberfests and parties per capita, so it’s no surprise the city knows how to do Oktoberfest. Enjoy firkin keg tappings and hoist a stein at locations like Die Bierstube, Shultzy's, Feierabend and Rhine Haus. To our biergarten-lovers and stein-searching friends, there's still plenty of time to imbibe some Bavarian beer around the city.

Wed, Sept 26
Dine Out to Save Garden House 
Beacon Hill businesses are joining forces to protect a beloved gathering space, Garden House, which has been a community gem and greenspace—Girls Scouts meetings, weddings, arts organizations’ after school classes—since 1924. But the building’s owners have recently put it up for sale for a cool 1.75 million. In response the neighborhood’s dedicated to securing a landmark status for the local treasure, and places like Perihelion Brewery, Bar del Corso, the Station coffee house, the Oak, and more are donating a portion of Wednesday’s sales (around 10 to 20 percent) to preserving Garden House. —Rosin Saez 

Thu, Sept 27
Hotel Interurban's Five-Course Oktoberfeast 
Because Oktoberfest is about more than just biergartens. The recently-debuted Hotel Interurban’s Waterleaf Restaurant and Bar will shower Seattle in five courses of Bavarian-inspired fare. Prost to Hassenpfeffer (rabbit with brown butter honeycomb,) Schweinshaxe (heritage pork with braeburn apples,) and banana bread pain perdue drizzled in espresso glaze. Each course will be sautéed and seasoned under executive chef Sean Prater, and in typical Oktoberfest fashion, accompanied by one of Odin Brewing Company’s Belgian biers. 

Sat, Sept 29
Caffè Umbria Celebrates National Coffee Day 
Let’s be honest, when Seattle boasts over 800 coffee shops and remains the birthplace of the world’s largest coffee chain, every day might as well be National Coffee Day. But in true caffeine celebration this Saturday, Caffè Umbria will pour out an endless supply of shots at their cafes in Ballard, Pioneer Square, and Westlake from open to close. In addition to a release of new fall-inspired drinks like the honey pepper latte and blood orange espresso soda, 10 percent of proceeds will go towards the Salt and Light Coalition, supporting female trafficking survivors. It goes without saying, let’s make it a double.

Sat, Sept 29
Hawktoberfest Car Show
Ever been so dedicated to a sports team, you’ve literally painted thousands of dollars of your property team colors of neon green and navy blue, with a big ole truck-sized hawk on the side just to prove your love? Believe it or not, that kind of devotion exists. Spend a day with Seattle’s closest family of Seahawk fans and enjoy Kent Downtown Partnership’s free afternoon of face paint, mohawks, capes, and yes, tricked out Seahawk cars. Apparently decked-out modes of transportation isn’t limited to cars either, because in years’ past, even a famed green and blue miniature pony has made an appearance. Indulge in Legendary Doughnuts and Big Dogs’—in their words—“biggest weiner around” alongside live music, raffle prizes, and, of course, plenty of Seahawk swag.

Sept 29 & 30
The 42nd Annual Wooden Boat Festival on Lake Union
When it looks like the Seattle sun might peak out for another weekend, it’s tough to resist an old-fashioned, down-home waterfront event celebrating our maritime traditions. Kick back in the beer garden with a variety of food truck fare as classic sailboats soar by, or jump aboard and take a trip on Lake Union while meeting the owners of over 80 registered boats by sail, row, paddle, steam, electric, and power. Additional events include a variety of historic ship tours, sailboat races, and boatbuilding contests. Honestly, you can even raise a pinky sipping tea aboard the Lotus yacht.

Cowabunga Is Almost Here

Oct 5–7, South Lake Discovery Lawn
Seattle Met’s best and brightest have been busy brainstorming bovine-related puns, which can only mean one thing: Cowabunga is back. Our three-day bacchanalia of beef and other Northwest delights takes South Lake Union by storm October 5–7 with a lineup of excellent Seattle chefs, live entertainment, cool demos, copious amounts of beverages, and a million other great things aimed directly at our food scene’s most dedicated fans (aka you). Ticket prices depend upon which event is calling your name: seafood-fueled Boysterous, Beer and BBQ, Seared (steak o’rama), Country Brunch (which is family friendly).

Please event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. Thanks!

Filed under
Weekly Events, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Morning Matters: Festival Edition

A Sneak Peek at Cowabunga’s Country Brunch

09/25/2018 By Jaime Archer

Low & Slow

A Cowabunga Preview: Beer 'N BBQ

09/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

Seattle Met's Three-Day Food Festival, Cowabunga, Is Back

08/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Fall Festivities

Where to Hoist a Stein for Oktoberfest

09/21/2018 By Christina Ausley

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 26–October 2

9:00am By Christina Ausley

Oy, This Year

Petite Galerie Closes in Madison Valley

09/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Morning Matters: Festival Edition

A Sneak Peek at Cowabunga’s Country Brunch

09/25/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sweet Treats

7 Heavenly Chocolate Chip Cookies You Need in Your Life

09/24/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shake Shack Cometh

Shake Shack's Just-for-Seattle Burger Is Local to the Core

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Fall Festivities

Where to Hoist a Stein for Oktoberfest

09/21/2018 By Christina Ausley

Arts & Culture

Ballet Review

Pacific Northwest Ballet Shakes Off the Cobwebs

9:04am By Darren Davis

Record Release

Tres Leches Release Their First Album at the Clock-Out Lounge

09/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 24–27

09/24/2018 By Stefan Milne

Football Fever

What the Heck Is Blue Friday?

09/21/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Lit Life

5 Iconic Seattle Books to Read

09/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Must-See Movies

A Beginner's Guide to Seattle Film

09/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

City Budget

Durkan's Proposed $5.9 Billion Budget Invests in Public Safety, Transit

09/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco Field, UW’s Master Plan, and a Win for Tenant Advocates

09/24/2018 By Anne Dennon

Mayor's Office

Durkan Creates a New Office, Investigative Unit to Address Workplace Misconduct

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Housing & Homelessness

Tenant Advocates Score a Big Win in Court, Still Want More Protections

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2018

Daron Morris Suspends His Campaign in King County Prosecutor Race

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Bumbershoot Blunder

Debunking a Few Seattle Myths

09/21/2018 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 10–17

09/10/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

09/07/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

East Side Story

Spokane Boasts a Cultural History All Its Own

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe