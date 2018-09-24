  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work September 24–27

Stranger staffers (former and current) popping up all over, the new generation of Native poets, and Japanese Breakfast at the Neptune.

By Stefan Milne 9/24/2018 at 8:47am

Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) plays the Neptune on Tuesday. 

Image: Courtesy Joyce Jude and Courtesy Grandstand Media

Thru Sept 29
Local Sightings Film Festival
Now in its 21st year, Northwest Film Forum’s Local Sightings focuses on Pacific Northwest film. Monday, you can hit a “pre-funk party” and then check out the skate punk documentary Blood and Steel: Cedar Crest Country Club. Tuesday, 1963 Elvis star-vehicle It Happened at the World’s Fair plays at the Egyptian, and current Stranger writer Charles Mudede, former Stranger writer Lindy West, and occasional Stranger contributor Ahamefule Oluo (who's also a musician and comedian, and married to West) offer live commentary. Various locations, $12–$14 per showing, $125 for festival pass

Tues, Sept 25
Japanese Breakfast
Michelle Zauner’s second album under her Japanese Breakfast moniker is called Soft Sounds from Another Planet, and it is, like its title, lovely and a little cosmic, floating on synths and breathy vocals. But Zauner, a Eugene native, finds grounding in Northwest influences—Elliott Smith, Mount Eerie—and in deeply confessional subjects like the loss of her mother and femininity. Neptune Theatre, $16

New Poets of Native Nations
This new poetry anthology from Graywolf Press features work from 21 Native poets whose first books were published in the last 18 years—so the focus lands on writers who aren't Sherman Alexi or Louise Erdrich. The celebratory Elliott Bay event will feature editor and poet Hedi E. Erdrich (Louise's sister, as it were) and local featured poets Laura Da' and Cedar Sigo. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Thurs, Sept 27
Throwing Shade Live with Jinkx Monsoon and Dan Savage
Brian Safi and Erin Gibson's political comedy podcast lands at the Showbox for a live show that'll zing through women's and LGBTQ issues with trademark irreverence. They're joined by drag performer Jinkx MonShowbox and local author and Stranger editorial director Dan Savage. Showbox Market, $25

