  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco Field, UW’s Master Plan, and a Win for Tenant Advocates

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Anne Dennon 9/24/2018 at 9:20am

Image: Cacophony (Wikimedia Commons)

1. King County Council approved using $135 million in taxpayer money for Safeco Field renovations despite public outcry. Without the funding, the Mariners had said the company wouldn't sign the upcoming 25-year lease agreement with the Public Facilities District, which owns the ballpark.

2. A Seattle City Council committee approved the University of Washington’s 10-year master plan, which includes massive vertical growth to accommodate an estimated 80,000 more people. But the nod came with conditions that hope to mitigate the expansion’s impact on traffic and housing, such as goals for car commute reduction and the construction of affordable housing for the school’s lower-income employees.

2. A former high school student of state representative Matt Manweller alleged she had a sexual relationship with him that began when she was 17, Northwest News Network reportedWhile the woman characterizes the affair, which began after she graduated from the high school where Manweller taught in the '90s, as consensual, she said she felt compelled to come forward when she heard Manweller dismiss the recent barrage of sexual allegations against him as "trivial" in video responses on his campaign website.  

The politician and educator was recently released from his tenured professorship as a political science professor at Central Washington University following investigations into alleged misconduct with female students. 

3. The Seattle School Board agreed to major points of negotiated public school contract, successfully skirting the strikes that hit 13 other Washington school districts. The board will officially vote on the one-year contract (which includes 10.5 percent raises, five days of paid parental leave, and increased funding for professional development) on October 31.

4. A lawsuit alleging that the Hanford nuclear reservation's tank vapors put workers at risk reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday. In exchange for the state and organizations dropping the case, the federal government will now have to test a new system to eliminate the vapors and implement it at the site if it works. Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson  called the agreement “a historic victory” that will improve conditions for workers who have long reported side effects, ranging from nose bleeds to headaches after exposure to toxic-waste fumes. 

5. On the heels of Jeff Bezos’s announcement of $2 billion homelessness relief and preschool education fund, the Bezos Family Foundation gifted the University of Washington’s College of Education $3 million. Much of Bezos’s existing philanthropy, including the Day One Fund, focuses on childhood education.

The Seattle Times reported this new endowment represents a 13 percent boost in the College of Education’s total donations and creates a new early childhood education professorship.

6. Google is still selling local political ads despite a self-imposed ban, The Stranger reported. When Ferguson sued Google and Facebook in June accusing them of violating campaign finance laws, Google responded by promising to stop selling political ads in Washington.

The promise apparently didn’t stick. Two local candidates said they had since purchased ads for the campaigns, intended to run through the November election. 

7. Westin Seattle employees voted to strike against Marriott International, Seattle Weekly reported, but no picket lines have yet formed. The strike extends across cities and hospitality unions nationwide. The strike, intended to secure higher wages and greater job stability for hotel workers, has been aggravated in part by prolonged contract negotiations as well as the Labor Day arrest of 21 demonstrators outside Westin Seattle.

8. The imbalance of supply and demand in Seattle housing keeps old apartments expensive, Crosscut reported. An ApartmentList study of Seattle area rent quantifies the housing crisis caused by a growing population, a widening income gap, and the city’s zoning codes. ApartmentList housing economist Chris Salviati said a sufficient supply of market-rate housing alone wouldn't be enough to make housing affordable for everyone.

9. Tenant advocates on Friday scored a big win when a Superior Court judge stood by Seattle's move-in legislation. City council members passed in 2016, requiring that landlords allow payment plans for move-in costs. The court dismissed claims from the Rental Housing Association of Washington that it violated landlords' constitutional and property rights. 

10. Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan will create a new office to field systemic misconduct complaints within the city, and an investigative unit in the Department of Human Resources, she announced Friday. Her executive order follows months of reports on harassment and discrimination allegations the city has recently faced in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

Filed under
University of Washington, Jeff Bezos, Matt Manweller, Teachers Strike, Seattle Mariners
Show Comments

Related Content

King County

King County Council Approves $135 Million Funding for Safeco Field

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Diminutive Drones

The University of Washington’s Wireless Robotic Insect Takes Flight

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wine Philanthropy

Auction of Washington Wines Weekend of Events

09/04/2018

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Sweet Treats

7 Heavenly Chocolate Chip Cookies You Need in Your Life

10:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Shake Shack Cometh

Shake Shack's Just-for-Seattle Burger Is Local to the Core

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Fall Festivities

Where to Hoist a Stein for Oktoberfest

09/21/2018 By Christina Ausley

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello Homer and Goodbye Chinook Salmon

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Grocery Games

A Pike Place Market Shopping Crawl

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 24–27

8:47am By Stefan Milne

Football Fever

What the Heck Is Blue Friday?

09/21/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Lit Life

5 Iconic Seattle Books to Read

09/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Must-See Movies

A Beginner's Guide to Seattle Film

09/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Music Manual

5 Albums Every New Seattleite Should Listen To

09/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Pop Culture Fix

The Essential Guide to Seattle Music, Books, and Film

09/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco Field, UW’s Master Plan, and a Win for Tenant Advocates

9:20am By Anne Dennon

Mayor's Office

Durkan Creates a New Office, Investigative Unit to Address Workplace Misconduct

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Housing & Homelessness

Tenant Advocates Score a Big Win in Court, Still Want More Protections

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2018

Daron Morris Suspends His Campaign in King County Prosecutor Race

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Bumbershoot Blunder

Debunking a Few Seattle Myths

09/21/2018 By Allison Williams

Weed 101

A Crash Course in Legal Marijuana

09/21/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Style & Shopping

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 10–17

09/10/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

09/07/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

East Side Story

Spokane Boasts a Cultural History All Its Own

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe